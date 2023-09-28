Aesthetic Lasers Market Size Worth US$ 8.2 Billion By 2033 | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its recently released research findings by Fact.MR, it is disclosed that the global aesthetic lasers market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3.3 billion in the year 2023. The research also projects worldwide demand for aesthetic lasers to increase at a high-value CAGR of 9.5% between 2023 and 2033.

As individuals across the globe continue to prioritize their personal care and grooming routines, the market for aesthetic lasers finds itself in a position of remarkable growth. The desire to enhance one's natural beauty, combat signs of aging, and address various cosmetic concerns has become a prevalent trend. This trend has been bolstered by advancements in laser technology and the expanding array of non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures offered by aesthetic lasers. Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

As the aging population seeks effective anti-aging solutions and younger generations opt for preventative measures, worldwide demand for aesthetic laser treatments is poised to remain on a consistent upward trajectory. This demand is not confined to facial treatments alone but extends to body contouring, hair removal, tattoo removal, and more, offering a diverse range of aesthetic solutions to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 8.2 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 9.5% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global aesthetic lasers market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 9.5% through 2033.

North America held a leading market share of 38% in 2022.

Hair removal treatments have witnessed a surge in demand over the past few years and accounted for a market share of around 76% in 2022.

Demand for aesthetic lasers is projected to reach a market value of 8.2 billion by the end of 2033.

Asia Pacific accounted for a market share of 25% in 2022. The non-surgical aesthetic procedures segment is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 17% over the next ten years.

“ In this dynamic market, the convergence of innovation, consumer awareness, and the pursuit of beauty is driving sustained growth, making aesthetic lasers a pivotal component of the beauty and cosmetic industry's continued expansion ,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Rapidly Aging Population and Rising Preference for Non- s urgical Procedures

In recent years, there has been a noticeable shift in the global beauty treatments market. More people are seeking out non-surgical, minimally invasive, or non-invasive procedures to enhance their appearance. From non-surgical facelifts to laser therapy for skin rejuvenation, these procedures are shaping the healthcare landscape by offering patients alternatives that align with their preferences.

With escalating demand for anti-aging and skin rejuvenation treatments, aesthetic lasers have become key in meeting these demands. One of the primary factors contributing to this growing demand is the desire to maintain a youthful appearance and combat the signs of aging. As individuals age, their skin undergoes various changes, including the reduction of collagen and elastin production, which leads to the formation of wrinkles and sagging skin.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Segmentation of Aesthetic Lasers Industry Research



By Type:



Ablative

Non-Ablative

By Application:



Hair Removal



Tattoo Removal



Body Sculpting/Toning



Skin Pigmentation

Skin Rejuvenation

By End User:



Clinics



Medical Spas



Hospitals



Dermatologists

Beauty Centers

By Region:



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the aesthetic lasers market, presenting forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (ablative, non-ablative), application (hair removal, tattoo removal, body sculpting/toning, skin pigmentation, skin rejuvenation), and end user (clinics, medical spas, hospitals, dermatologists, beauty centers), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

