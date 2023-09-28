Peri-Implantitis Treatment Market Revenue To Surpass USD 5 Billion By 2035, Says Research Nester

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global peri-implantitis treatment market size is projected to expand at ~8% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 5 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 2 billion in the year 2022.Peri-implantitis stages begin with a bad taste in your mouth, bleeding at the gum line, pain around the dental implant, and swelling lymph nodes.

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report @

The increasing prevalence of gingivitis, as well as the uptrend of smoking worldwide, together with the rising occurrences of implant failure cases and the rising quest for knowing how to treat peri-implantitis at home, is expected to boost the market over the estimated time period. It was observed that the rate of people experiencing dental implant failure accounted for around 5 to 10% of total dental implants performed annually, either shortly after a procedure or months later.

Growth in Dental Implants to Boost Market Growth

The rapidly increasing number of implants globally improves the quality of life and health of a person who needs them. It is estimated that in the United States, more than 3 million people have implants annually, with an additional 500,000 people added to this number every year. Peri-implantitis, a site-specific infectious disease, causes inflammation in soft tissues and bone loss around an osseointegrated implant in order to function. The diagnosis of peri-implantitis needs careful differentiation from peri-implant mucositis, as the bacterial flora associated with periodontitis and peri-implantitis are found to be similar. The growing concern about periodontal diseases globally as well as the continuously rising number of implants placed in everyday clinical practice along with the gradually reducing dental implant cost are expected to propel the market over the estimated period. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that worldwide, around 3.5 billion people are affected by oral diseases. Moreover, ~10% of the population worldwide is suffering from severe periodontal (gum) disease, which may result in tooth loss.

Peri-Implantitis Treatment Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Rising Prevalence of Gum Diseases to Drive Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The peri-implantitis treatment market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness substantial growth over the estimated period on the back of the rising awareness regarding oral health amongst the vast pool of patients suffering from poor gum health as well as the heightening prevalence of oral diseases. It was found that in 2019, the prevalence of dental caries and periodontal disease among old-age individuals in China were ~96% and ~92%, respectively. Furthermore, rising favorable government initiatives, as well as fastening technological advancements and developing healthcare facilities in this region, are some prominent factors expected to boost market growth for peri-implantitis treatment in the region.

Make an Inquiry Before Buying this Report @

Growing Ubiquity of Gingivitis to Drive Growth in the North America Region

The peri-implantitis treatment market in the North American region is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. The growth of the segment over the estimated period can be attributed to the rising concern about gingivitis (periodontal disease) owing to poor oral hygiene as well as the increasing prevalence of smoking in the region, which is a key cause of poor-quality soft tissue at the area of implantation. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, about 46% of all middle-aged adults in the United States suffer from some kind of gum disease annually, with around 9% of individuals affected by severe gum disease. Moreover, as per research, smokers have a high incidence of peri-implantitis-nearly ~72% compared to non-smokers at around 27%. Furthermore, multiple research studies state that smokers may have a dental implant failure rate of around 20%.

Peri-Implantitis Treatment, Segmentation by Type

Surgical



Bone Regeneration

Open Flap Debridement Implantoplasty

Non-Surgical



Mechanical Debridement

Laser Debridement

Antibiotics Others

The surgical segment in peri-implantitis treatment market is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The factors applicable to the growth of the segment include the alarmingly deteriorating dental health of the populace globally as well as increasing advancements in dentistry along with the burgeoning number of oral surgeons. According to a new report on oral health by the World Health Organization, untreated cavities, or caries, are the most common oral health issue, affecting over 2 billion people, whereas severe gum disease affects ~1 billion people worldwide. In many cases, it is also necessary to halt the progression of bone loss, which can only be accomplished through surgical access via full-thickness flap surgery in deeper lesions. Furthermore, the non-surgical segment is also expected to bloom simultaneously over the estimated time period owing to the rising use of peri-implantitis treatment antibiotics such as minocycline or doxycycline as adjunctive therapy to mechanical debridement and irrigation with an antimicrobial agent for moderately deep lesions.

Peri-Implantitis Treatment, Segmentation by End-User



Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Pharmacies Others

The dental clinics segment in peri-implantitis treatment market is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The peri-implantitis treatment protocol widely recommends that mild cases be treated non-surgically, as it is the initial phase for severe cases. The growing number of dental clinics as well as the rising demand for dentists globally, along with the developments of various non-surgical techniques gaining momentum owing to their non-invasive nature, lesser recovery time, and reduced complications, are anticipated to escalate the segment growth. According to data, nearly one in every four Americans visits the dentist once a year, 31% twice a year, and 9% more than twice a year. Moreover, the rising ubiquity of a few major reasons that are aggravating the risk of peri-implantitis, including smoking, a history of periodontitis, biomechanical overload, poor oral hygiene, incorrect implant position, implant overloading, poor quality bone, and diabetes, is further responsible for elevating the footfall in dental clinics.

Request for Customization of this Report @

A few of the well-known market leaders in the peri-implantitis treatment market that are profiled by Research Nester are Aetna Inc., Pfizer Inc., Cadila Pharmaceuticals, R.N. Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Neoss Limited, Basic Pharma Life Science Pvt. Ltd., Dawood and Tanner, Prachi Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, Geistlich Pharma Inc., Healthy Life Pharma Pvt. Ltd., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Peri-Implantitis Treatment Market



Neoss Group, a provider of intelligent dental products acquired Legend Life Tech with the aim to expand its presence in the Asia Pacific region. This acquisition will enable the establishment of Neoss China, a regional subsidiary of the global implant manufacturing company. Geistlich Pharma acquired Meta Technologies S.r.l. to expand its existing offering of oral regeneration specialists.

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.



Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Forecast

Strand Displacement Amplification Market Forecast

Dialysis Disposable Devices Market Forecast

Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market Forecast

Polycythemia Vera Treatment Market Forecast

Germ Cell Tumor Market Forecast

Cell Culture Consumables Market Forecast

Dry Needling Treatment Market Forecast

Fracture Fixation Products Market Forecast

Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Forecast

In-vivo Imaging Market Forecast

Controlled Substance API Market Forecast

Freeze-drying Market Forecast

Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) Treatment Market Forecast Bacterial Disease Diagnostics Market Forecast





Tags Peri Implantitis Treatment Surgical Bone Regeneration Open Flap Debridement Implantoplasty Mechanical Debridement Antibiotic Related Links