(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dehydrated meat products market size is expected to reach USD 1,314.8 Million in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing awareness regarding protein diets among individuals is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Dehydrating meat reduces moisture, limiting the growth of germs, mold, and yeast. As a result, the meat's shelf life rises, allowing it to be kept and consumed for longer periods of time without rotting. In addition, dehydrating meat helps to decrease food waste by preserving and repurposing surplus or near-expired meat that would otherwise be wasted and can enhance and concentrate its flavor. This will make it a delightful and savory snack or ingredient in various meals.

In addition, rising focus on food preservation is another factor driving revenue growth of the market. Dehydrating meat helps to preserve essential nutrients making meat products a good source of protein for consumers. For instance, dehydrating cattle has significant health benefits because it is a high-protein, low-fat dietary source that contains important amino acids, vitamins, and minerals that promote health and well-being. However, high energy costs, limited food capacity in most food dehydrators, and the possibility of flavor mixing are key factors, which could restrain market revenue growth. In addition, dehydrating food is a time-consuming technique that leads in nutrient loss and lower food quality, which could also restrain market revenue growth.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global dehydrated meat products market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the market report are:



Cargill, Incorporated

Hormel Foods Corporation

Kerry Group plc.

Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

BRF Global

Associated British Foods plc.

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Pinnacle Foods Co.

Pilgrim's Van Drunen Farms

Strategic Development

On 29 July 2023, China and France reaffirmed their shared approach to multilateral and global challenges, as established during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to China and expressed in the joint presidential statement. France and China continued to work on market openings, export facilitation, and customs process optimization.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The jerky segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global dehydrated meat products market in 2022. This is due to rising demand for jerky since these are lightweight and can be carried easily, making it a great option for on-the-go snacking. Jerky is a popular choice among campers, and outdoor enthusiasts because of their long shelf life and high protein content, which provide sustained energy during physical activities. For instance, athletes and bodybuilders often use jerky as a protein-rich supplement to support muscle growth and recovery after workouts.

The poultry segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global dehydrated meat products market during the forecast period. This is because dehydrated chicken has less fat and fewer calories, making it an excellent choice for people watching their fat intake or trying to lose weight. Chicken is a great source of lean protein, making it a good choice for dehydration. The dehydration process not only preserves the meat's nutrition, but also increases its shelf life, making it ideal for long-term preservation and various recipes. In addition, dehydrated chicken is a nutritional alternative to red meats since it strengthens bones and muscles and promotes feelings of fullness, which helps to reduce unhealthy eating.

The premium segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global dehydrated meat products market during the forecast period. This is because premium dehydrated meat products are created from lean cuts of high-quality beef that are free of chemicals, hormones, and antibiotics. These meats are chosen for their superior taste and texture and are primarily used for gourmet snacking which are high-quality, and flavorful snack options. The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global dehydrated meat products market in 2022. This is due to increasing awareness regarding protein diets among individuals in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Dehydrating meat removes moisture, which inhibits the growth of bacteria and molds. This extends the shelf life of product, making it a convenient choice for consumers looking for non-perishable and long-lasting protein sources.

