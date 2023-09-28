N. Korea Amends Constitution To Bolster Nuke Force

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- North Korea has adopted a constitutional amendment to bolster its nuclear force, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Thursday.

The decision was made at the ninth session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly in Pyongyang on Tuesday and Wednesday, in which North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended, the KCNA said.

"It is of very deep and weighty significance that we have adopted the decision with unanimous approval to supplement Article 58 of Chapter 4 of the Socialist Constitution of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) with new contents to ensure the country's right to existence and development, deter war and protect regional and global peace by rapidly developing nuclear weapons to a higher level," Kim said in his speech at the assembly.

"The DPRK's nuclear force-building policy has been made permanent as the basic law of the state, which no one is allowed to flout with anything. This is a historic event that provided a powerful political lever for remarkably strengthening the national defense capabilities, including the nuclear force," said Kim.

Kim also said the US has "maximized its nuclear war threats" to North Korea by resuming the large-scale nuclear war joint drills with clear aggressive nature and putting the deployment of its strategic nuclear assets near the Korean peninsula on a permanent basis after starting the operation of the "Nuclear Consultative Group," according to the report. (end)

