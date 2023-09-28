Kuwaiti Shooters Al-Terqi And Al-Shamma' Win Silver In Asian Tourney

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti shooters Abdullah Al-Terqi and Iman Al-Shamaa have won the silver medal in the mixed skeet competition held as part of the 19th Asian games currently hosted by China. The results were declared by the Kuwaiti Olympic Committee on its X account on Thursday. Al-Terqi, on Wednesday, won Kuwait's first gold medal in the skeet category in the tournament. (end) tm.rk

