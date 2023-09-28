Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulations From Moroccan King On Rule Anniversary

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has received a cable from Moroccan King Mohammad VI expressing congratulations on the third anniversary of His Highness' taking of the helm of power.

The Moroccan Monarch, in the cable, expressed good wishes to His Highness the Amir and the State of Kuwait.

Reciprocating, His Highness the Amir addressed a cable to the King, expressing wholehearted gratitude for the good sentiments, lauding the historic and brotherly relations between the two countries, wishing him lasting wellbeing and his country utmost prosperity. (end)

