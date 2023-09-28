(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 27 September 2023 - OOm, a leading digital marketing agency in Singapore, has been selected as the finalist in not one, but two categories at the prestigious Marketing Excellence Awards 2023. The nominations in the categories of Excellence in eCommerce Marketing and Excellence in Data-Driven Marketing underscores the agency's unwavering commitment to excellence in the digital marketing industry and stands as a testament to OOm's expertise.







OOm Shortlisted as Finalists for Two Categories at the Marketing Excellence Awards 2023

Marketing Interactive's Marketing Excellence Award

The Marketing Excellence Awards presented by Asia's leading advertising and marketing publication, Marketing Interactive, is a highly regarded annual event designed to celebrate and recognise outstanding achievements and innovations in marketing industries. It serves as a platform for businesses and marketing professionals to showcase their expertise in their respective fields.

This year, there are 42 categories across numerous disciplines that companies can enter for. Some of them include Excellence in Brand Strategy, Excellence in Market Research, Excellence in Influencer Marketing, and Excellence in Out-of-Home Advertising.

The evaluation process for the Marketing Excellence Awards is a rigorous and impartial one involving a panel of esteemed industry experts and leaders. Submissions were assessed based on a list of criteria, and only the most deserving candidates showing exceptional expertise in the area could receive recognition for their contributions to the marketing profession.

Excellence in Data-Driven Marketing | OOm X Harvey Norman

OOm's nomination in the category of Excellence in Data-Driven Marketing is a testament to their proficiency in harnessing the power of data to fuel marketing success. When renowned electronics and home furnishing retail giant Harvey Norman engaged OOm for its services, the agency introduced a variety of marketing strategies including Search Engine Optimisation (SEO ), Google Ads and Programmatic Marketing that would complement the retailer's existing campaigns. By constantly making improvements to the campaigns based on new data, OOm helped Harvey Norman stay ahead of their competitors and see a significant increase in revenue.

Excellence in eCommerce Marketing | OOm X Steigen

OOm's second finalist nomination in the Excellence in eCommerce Marketing category comes as a result of their exceptional work with Steigen, a Singapore-based company specialising in innovative storage solutions and automated laundry systems. In a bid to secure a larger market share and protect their standing in the industry, Steigen approached OOm for a comprehensive digital marketing strategy. The agency's strategic brilliance and creative campaigns targeting online shoppers have played a pivotal role in expanding Steigen's online reach, driving remarkable growth in online sales and achieving an astounding return on investment.

CEO and Co-Founder of OOm, Ian Cheow expressed that OOm is honoured to be among the finalists alongside our illustrious peers in the industry. Being shortlisted for Excellence in eCommerce Marketing and Data-Driven Marketing is an affirmation of our work and the strides our digital agency has made over the years. Meanwhile, we will continue to do what we have done so well, and that is to buckle down and focus on delivering quality results to our clients.

COO and Co-Founder of OOm, Wyvan Xu also added This dual nomination is a testament to the incredible synergy within our team and the trust that our clients place in our ability to consistently deliver outstanding results. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the team for their efforts and to our valued clients for their unwavering support. OOm will continue to innovate, improve, and deliver top digital marketing services to our clients.

Hashtag: #OOm



















The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About OOm

OOm Singapore, a prominent



, specialises in providing strategic and result-oriented digital marketing solutions across diverse digital channels including



and Social Media Marketing. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a strong focus on clients' needs, OOm empowers businesses to optimise their online presence, generate qualified leads, and attain their growth objectives.

Leveraging their expertise in digital marketing, they implement innovative strategies tailored to each client, ensuring maximum impact and tangible outcomes. OOm's commitment to excellence and delivering measurable results has earned them a reputation as a trusted partner in driving digital success for businesses across various industries.



OOm Pte Ltd