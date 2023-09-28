Media Outreach Newswire Donates HK$45,000 To Flood Affected Animal Shelters In Hong Kong

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Hong Kong - Media OutReach - 28 September 2023 - The devastating effects of super typhoon Saola and the catastrophic black rain that paralysed parts of Hong Kong in September were hard-felt among the city's many animal rescue centres.







The record-breaking rainfall saw several community-led shelters in Tai Po, Fanling and Yuen Long destroyed by the 'once-in-500-years' rain. Beds, food, refrigeration equipment, and essential medical supplies were simply washed away.

Many of these rescue centres are run by volunteers and rely on donations to survive. To help their recovery and reconstruction efforts, Media OutReach Newswire has donated HK$45,000 to nine separate dog shelters across the territory. You too can help. Find out more about these shelters below.





Established in 2020 and located in Fanling, Animal Volunteer Charity houses 150 cats and dogs waiting to be adopted. To learn more, visit their Facebook page .

Founded in 2015 by Miss Ivy Tse, House of Joy and Mercy is a small animal shelter in Kam Tin for abandoned and stray cats and dogs suffering from illness. Learn more about House of Joy and Mercy here .

Animal Shelter of Love provides shelter from the wind and rain for homeless and abandoned cats and dogs. The shelter, started back in 1986, currently cares for around 150 dogs and 120 cats. You can reach Animal Shelter of Love here .

Brave Mum's Home For Stray Cats and Dogs was hit particularly hard by the black rainstorm, with essential food and medicine destroyed by water. Find out how you can help via their Instagram account .

Established in 2008, Kelly Animal Shelter houses more than 200 homeless pets. In addition to rescuing abandoned and stray cats and dogs, the shelter also focuses on treatment and rehabilitation. Contact them here .

The Hong Kong Homeless Dog Shelter was severely impacted by typhoon Saola and, especially, the black rainstorms. The shelter provides daily needs for abandoned dogs, such as food and medical care. Reach them here .

Located in Yuen Long, Animal Home focuses on elderly, disabled, and abandoned dogs aged 10 years and over. Currently caring for 24 elderly dogs, Animal Home provides an environment where dogs can live out their old age in comfort. Find them on Instagram .

Located in a remote village in Tai Po, Home for Homeless Dogs was established in 2019. This self-funded shelter provides care for stray dogs and works tirelessly to re-home abandoned pets. Please contact them here . Based in the New Territories, Big Tree Animal provides a shelter for abandoned animals and organises activities to promote animal protection in Hong Kong. Contact Big Tree Animal here to support their work.

