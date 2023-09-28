2023 Insight250 Legends Vote Opens

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New award honors insight experts who have made a long-standing, indelible impact on the industry

- Crispin Beale, CEO of Insight250AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The inaugural Insight250 Legends honor was announced at the 2023 ESOMAR Congress in Amsterdam which took place on September 10-13. The Insight250 Legends are insight industry experts who have made a long-standing, indelible impact on the industry and beyond through innovation, leadership, commitment, or other contributions.As part of the selection process, individuals are invited to vote for the nominees they feel are most deserving to be named 2023 Insight250 Legends. This industry vote will be among several considerations used for selecting the final Insight250 Legends this year. Visit Insight250.com/legends-ballot to see the 75 selected nominees and cast your ballot until Friday, October 6. The 2023 Insight250 Legends honorees will be announced on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.As Crispin Beale, CEO of Insight250, explained,“There are many individuals who have made incredible, long-term contributions to the insights and market research industry in a variety of ways. These experts and innovators have been part of the Insight250 as both Winners and Judges over the past three years. So, we thought it was quite appropriate to create a Legends honor that reveres those who have made these legendary contributions.”Individuals honored as Insight250 Legends will no longer be eligible for the annual Insight250 award, however they may still serve as a Judge to help select the annual honor.About Insight250The Insight250 is the worldwide 'who's who' of leaders and pioneers of insight innovations across market research, data-driven marketing, consumer insight, and data intelligence. Sponsored by mTab, the selection process is overseen by a panel of insight, marketing, and research professionals. Winners are selected based on an extensive array of professional dimensions. ESOMAR's Research World series 'Insights from the Insight250' features the expertise and perspectives of many Insight250 Winners.About ESOMARSince 1947, ESOMAR has been the global hub for research, insights, and analytics. Reaching 50,000+ individuals, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, we are a worldwide membership organization that empowers insights professionals and businesses to unlock their potential on both the global and local stage, fostering connections, collaboration, growth and knowledge. Driven by our core values of inclusivity, caring, innovation and trust, we have led the industry through a rapidly evolving landscape for more than 75 years. We continue our commitment to raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices, and promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers.About mTabmTab is a leading provider of data-driven customer intelligence and market research solutions. The mTab Insight Cloud platform, awarded Best Data Solution by Market Research Society, empowers hundreds of brands with seamless access to explore, analyze, visualize and unlock the value of insights data. On the Insight Cloud, companies unite siloed data to access and securely share governed information, delivering enhanced understanding to empower decisions and deliver exceptional experiences.###

