Xiao-I Showcases Proprietary Large Language Model At The Second World Metaverse Conference In Shanghai

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI)

SHANGHAI, CHINA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI)("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading cognitive artificial intelligence ("AI") enterprise in China, was excited to announce its participation in the Second World Metaverse Conference (the“Conference” or“Event”) in Shanghai. The Conference, held from September 20 to 22, 2023, was jointly organized by the China Society of Simulation, the China Society of Command and Control, and Beijing Institute of Technology.Under the theme "Fostering Synergy Between the Virtual and the Real for Empowered Industries," the Conference proved to be a significant gathering of industry leaders, experts, and innovators. This prestigious event featured a main forum, nine thematic forums, and over 50 interactive and experiential activities, all aimed at enhancing its international prominence, industry relevance, and role in shaping the future.At the Conference, Xiao-I had a dedicated booth where it showcased several innovative AI solutions, including:●3D Virtual Fashion Models with Outfit-Changing: Incorporating the underlying technology from Xiao-I's Hua Zang Large Language Model (“LLM”), this offers services such as model creation, AI-powered outfit changes, and background generation for clothing e-commerce.●LLM Demonstrations: Xiao-I demonstrated its cutting-edge Hua Zang LLM, a foundational model with versatile capabilities. It integrates the latest AI algorithms, massive datasets, cross-lingual and multi-task training, and domain corpora, with the traits of controllability, customizability, and employability.●LLM Management Platform: This management platform includes model training, model evaluation, model quantification, and other features. These features are designed to streamline and optimize various aspects of business processes, ultimately leading to increased operational efficiency.●Intelligent Document Processing (“IDP”): It is a solution that automates the entire process of document handling, from recognition and classification to extracting essential information. It addresses text-related tasks that standard office software cannot handle. IDP helps users create an efficient and speedy text processing platform, maximizing the value of their business processes and achieving intelligent document handling within the enterprise."Many people might think that if AI becomes prevalent, the metaverse will lose its appeal. This is a misconception. The core of the metaverse is, in fact, AI,” said Mr. Yuan Hui, CEO of Xiao-I.“Without the explosive growth of AI-generated content (“AIGC”), it's impossible to create vast virtual worlds.According to Mr. Yuan, the metaverse isn't just a new form of entertainment for humans; it's a means to redefine how humans perceive the real world. Through the process of mirroring the real world, reality and the world created by AIGC merge to create a symbiotic world, continually prompting humans to reevaluate themselves.With its groundbreaking advancements in AI, particularly the development of the Hua Zang LLM, Xiao-I is committed to advancing the future of AI and the metaverse while revolutionizing human interactions with digital realities.About Xiao-I CorporationXiao-I is leading the development of the global AI industry with cognitive intelligence as its core. Since its establishment in 2001, the Company has focused on natural language processing-based cognitive intelligence patents and their industrial applications. Upholding a customer-oriented core value, Xiao-I offers a range of solutions and comprehensive services from technology to products for global enterprise customers.After over 20 years of dedicated efforts, Xiao-I's technologies have been deployed in thousands of application scenarios across various sectors, such as customer service center, intelligent finance, smart enterprises, smart energy and transportation, smart education, smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, intelligent parks, and intelligent construction and communication. For more information, please visit: .Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Grace Hsu

PTG-ASIA

+86 137 1789 1416

email us here