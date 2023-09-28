Carbon Resistor Market Expected To Reach $4.1 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The carbon resistor market is driven by factors such as increase in use of consumer electronic devices and surge in digitalization PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Carbon Resistor Market

by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the carbon resistor market was valued for $2.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $4.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032. Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

Prime determinants of growth The carbon resistor market is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period owing increase in use of consumer electronic devices

and. In addition, Surge in digitalization fuels the market growth. Additionally, the Carbon resistor is anticipated to benefit owing to the Technological advancements in the healthcare industry and are expected to present enormous opportunities for the market over the forecast period. On the other hand, Surge in adoption of more advanced and efficient electronic components is anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $2.5 billion Market Size in 2032 $4.1 billion CAGR 5.6

% No. of Pages in Report 234 Segments covered Application and Region Drivers Increase in use of consumer electronic devices.

Surge in digitalization Opportunities Technological advancements in the healthcare industry Restraints Surge in adoption of more advanced and efficient electronic components

COVID-19 Scenario:



The carbon resistor market has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Production and manufacturing facilities across the globe had been shut down, owing to the outbreak of the health crisis and unavailability of workforce.

The electronics segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the electronics segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global carbon resistor industry

revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the electronics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.23% from 2023 to 2032, owing to their cost-effectiveness, reliability, and ease of integration.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global carbon resistor market revenue. Moreover, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.42% from 2023 to 2032, owing rise in adoption of technology in electronic devices used in healthcare, digital manufacturing, and defense which are fueling the growth of the market in this region.

Inquiry before Buying:





Leading Market Players:



OHMITE MFG CO.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RIEDON

SKS ELECTRONICS

KURA ELECTRONICS AND ELECTRICALS

JDC RESISTORS

SYNTON-TECH CORPORATION

KUSUM ENTERPRISES PVT LTD.

VIKING TECHNOLOGY LLC SRT RESISTOR TECHNOLOGY GMBH

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global carbon resistor market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, product development, partnership, investment, acquisition, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:



This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the carbon resistor market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing carbon resistor market opportunities.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the carbon resistor market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global carbon resistor market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Procure Complete Report (234 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @





