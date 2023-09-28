Global Small Gas Engines Market Size To Reach USD 5.46 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Small Gas Engines Market size was USD 3.21 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising adoption of electric start and hybrid engines is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Small gas engines are commonly used in various applications including lawnmowers, generators, and other outdoor power equipment. There is rising emphasis on reducing emissions from small gas engines to meet stringent environmental regulations. Manufacturers are investing in Research & Development (R&D) to create cleaner and more fuel-efficient engines. Electric start engines reduce physical strain on users, as these don't require strenuous pulling of a starter cord, which can be particularly beneficial for older individuals or those with physical limitations. As consumers become more accustomed to electric start and hybrid technology in various applications, they may prefer equipment that offers these features. Request a Free Sample Copy or View Report Summary: In addition, increasing need for small gas engines due to their flexibility and portability is another major factor driving revenue growth of the market. Small gas engines are highly versatile and can power a wide range of outdoor power equipment, from lawnmowers and chainsaws to generators and pressure washers. This versatility makes them attractive to consumers and businesses looking for a single engine type to serve multiple purposes. Small gas engines are compact and lightweight, making these easy to transport. This portability is crucial for construction sites, remote locations, and applications where equipment needs to be moved frequently. Small gas engines do not rely on electrical outlets, which can be limited in some areas. This independence from grid power is valuable in remote or off-grid locations, as well as during power outages. However, uncertainties in international fossil fuel prices and environmental impact of the small gas engines are key factors, which could restrain market revenue growth. Fluctuations in international fossil fuel prices, such as gasoline and diesel, can directly impact the operating costs of small gas engines. Consumers and businesses may be hesitant to invest in equipment powered by small gas engines when fuel costs are unpredictable. Check out our latest discount on report @ Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 3.21 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 5.5% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 5.46 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Equipment, power output, application, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Briggs & Stratton, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., Kohler Co., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., KUBOTA Corporation., MARUYAMA Mfg. Co., Inc., Koki Holdings Co., Ltd., Liquid Combustion Technology, LLC, KIPOR, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., and Generac Power Systems, Inc. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global small gas engines market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products. Some of the major companies included in the global small gas engines market report are:



Strategic Development

On June 24, 2023, Rolls-Royce, the well-known British engineering firm, unveiled its plan for a fresh small gas turbine engine uniquely designed to propel hybrid-electric aviation. This groundbreaking engine forms a component of an extensive turbogenerator system under development for the advanced air mobility sector. the engine is tailored to serve various applications, including electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility and commuter planes with seating capacities of up to 19 passengers.

Some Key Highlights from the Report



The lawnmower segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global small gas engines market during the forecast period. This is due to rising demand for lawnmowers for gardening and lawn maintenance applications. Lawnmowers stand as one of the most extensively utilized outdoor power implements for commercial landscapers, professional lawn care providers, golf courses, public parks, and municipal entities. Lawnmowers come in various sizes, from push mowers to ride-on mowers.

The high-power engines (15 hp and above) segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global small gas engines market over the forecast period. This is because engines with 15 horsepower and above are well-suited for heavy-duty industrial and commercial applications. These engines can power larger equipment such as industrial generators, large construction machinery, and commercial-grade landscaping equipment. Furthermore, rising demand for such machinery in construction, agriculture, manufacturing, and other sectors is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global small gas engines market in 2022. This is due to rising demand for lawnmowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and similar lawn and garden equipment in North America. Small gas engines are the trusted choice for homeowners, landscaping enterprises, and golf courses, ensuring the upkeep of outdoor spaces to a high standard. Furthermore, North America is a hub of extensive construction and infrastructure development endeavors, encompassing both residential and large-scale commercial projects. These ventures rely heavily on small gas engines to provide the power necessary for construction machinery and tools at job sites. On 30 March, 2023, JCB introduced its latest hydrogen combustion engine, the 448 ABH2, featuring port fuel injection and a 4.8L inline-four configuration. This engine, designed as a zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural machinery, was showcased during the Conexpo 2023 event in Las Vegas, held concurrently with the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE). JCB is committed to investing USD 150 million in this initiative to develop highly efficient hydrogen engines.

Emergen Research has segmented the global small gas engines market on the basis of equipment, power output, application, and region:

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Lawnmowers



Chainsaws



String Trimmers



Hedge Trimmers



Portable Generators



Tillers



Pressure Washers



Concrete Vibrators



Concrete Screeds



Edgers



Leaf Blowers



Snow Blowers Others

Power Output Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Low-Power Engines (Up to 5 HP)



Medium-Power Engines (5 – 15 HP) High-Power Engines (15 HP and above)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Gardening



Construction



Industrial Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

