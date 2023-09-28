By 2032, The Security Analytics Market Will Have Grown To About US$39.65 Billion In Value. X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The size of the global Security Analytics Market was estimated at US$10.44 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2023 to 2032, reaching US$39.65 billion. Security Analytics: To find trends, spot anomalies, and gain understanding of security-related events and occurrences, security analytics makes use of sophisticated data analysis tools. To identify potential security risks and deliver actionable information for threat detection, incident response, and risk management, it aggregates data from numerous sources, including network logs, system logs, security devices, and threat intelligence feeds. When analyzing massive amounts of data, security analytics makes use of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data mining to spot suspicious activity or unusual behavior that could point to security lapses or cyberattacks.

The research also offers insights into the geographical analysis, which spans numerous regions and supports the expansion of the market. Information on the Global Security Analytics Market is compiled from both primary and secondary sources.

IBM(US), HPE(US), Cisco(US), Broadcom(US), Splunk(US), RSA Security(US), McAfee(US), FireEye(US), Juniper Networks(US), LogRhythm(US), Fortinet(US), Huntsman Security(Australia), Gurucul(US), Securonix(US), Hillstone Networks(US), Exabeam(US), Rapid7(US), Alert Logic(US), Forcepoint(US), Assuria(UK), Haystax(US), Uptycs(US), Snowflake(US)

Cloud On-premises

Web Security Analytics





Network Security Analytics





Endpoint Security Analytics





Application Security Analytics Others(Content Security, ICS Security, Database Security, Cloud Security)

