UAE Expresses Solidarity With Iraq And Offers Condolences Over Victims Of Fire

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Iraq over the victims of the fire in Nineveh province, which resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Iraqi government and people, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy. It also wished a speedy recovery for all the injured.
