UAE Pro League Holds Extraordinary General Assembly For 2023-24 Season

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The UAE Pro League convened an extraordinary general assembly for the 2023-2024 season via video conference. The meeting, chaired by Abdulla Nasser Al Jneibi, focused on strategies to elevate the nation's professional football.

In his opening address, Chairman Al Jneibi expressed deep gratitude to the nation's leadership for their unwavering commitment to advancing the UAE and its foundational institutions. He celebrated the nation's progress in various sectors and underscored the vital role of professional clubs and league sponsors in shaping Emirati football.

The assembly began by endorsing the minutes from the previous session and appointing three members to oversee proceedings. Notably, the assembly approved significant amendments to electoral regulations to enhance fairness and efficiency.

Additionally, the assembly gave the green light to a more streamlined distribution mechanism for professional clubs to enhance efficiency and fairness in allocating resources and opportunities.