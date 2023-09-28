UAE President Confers First Class Medal Of Independence On Ambassador Of Hungary

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2023 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has awarded the First Class Medal of Independence to Osama Naffá on the occasion of the end of his tenure as Ambassador of Hungary to the UAE.
Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, presented the medal to Ambassador Naffá during a meeting. Al Kaabi affirmed the UAE's keenness to bolster relations with Hungary in all fields, and expressed appreciation for Ambassador Naffá's role in strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation with the UAE.
For his part, Ambassador Naffá conveyed his gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for conferring the medal, commending the advancement of ties between the two nations.
Naffá expressed his appreciation to all governmental entities in the country for their cooperation, which contributed to the success of his tenure in the UAE.
