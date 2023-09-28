DEWA CEO, Colombian Ambassador Discuss Boosting Cooperation

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 28th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed Luis Miguel Merlano Hoyos, Ambassador of Colombia to the UAE, as part of the diplomatic and consular visits made to DEWA, to strengthen relations and exchange expertise to support cooperation.

During the meeting, Al Tayer emphasised the strategic relations between the UAE and Colombia, grounded in common interests and a shared vision for sustainable development. Al Tayer highlighted DEWA's keenness to cooperate with various international bodies, organisations, and companies and its dedication to expanding partnerships in clean and renewable energy.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the energy and water sectors. Al Tayer shared DEWA's best global practices and expertise in sustainability, diversification of clean energy sources, energy efficiency, and water management.

Al Tayer also highlighted DEWA's development projects and strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing the sustainable development of Dubai. The most significant of these projects is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, one of the world's largest new strategic projects based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) system, with investments reaching up to AED50 billion (US$13.6 billion) and a planned production capacity of 5,000 megawatts by 2030.

DEWA's other projects include a pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant in Hatta, the green hydrogen project, DEWA's Space-D Programme, a cybersecurity centre, Artificial Intelligence (AI) projects, and the Green Charger initiative, which includes advanced infrastructure for charging electric vehicles in Dubai to promote sustainable mobility.

Al Tayer also discussed DEWA's international exhibitions and conferences organised ahead of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), hosted by the UAE in Expo City Dubai, to enhance the UAE's effective role in promoting regional and international cooperation to support climate action through coordinated efforts among all relevant parties.

In November, DEWA will host the 25th Water, Energy, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) & Dubai Solar Show 2023, the Middle East and North Africa Solar Energy Conference, and the 9th World Green Economy Summit. These events solidify Dubai's position as a global hub for the green economy.

The Colombian delegation commended DEWA's efforts and expressed Colombia's keen interest in participating in DEWA's projects, especially those related to clean energy, and in exchanging experiences, information, and technologies.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA.

