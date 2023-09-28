ADJD Delegation Reviews South Korea's Practices In Managing Correctional Facilities

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2023 (WAM) -- A high-level delegation from the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has reviewed South Korea's exemplary correctional and punitive institutions during their recent visit. The mission focused on studying best practices, experiences, and systems in place, with a particular emphasis on safeguarding convicts' rights following local and international laws.

Additionally, the delegation examined the integrated rehabilitation and training programmes that enhance positive behavioural changes and ensure inmates' successful reintegration into society.

The visit to South Korea aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. These directives underscore the commitment to strengthen strategic cooperation with international partners and the intent to draw from global judicial experiences, adapting them to the judicial system of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

This endeavour aims to bolster the competitive position of Abu Dhabi's judicial system while fostering a culture of excellence and innovation.

The delegation was led by Yousef Saeed Alabri, ADJD Undersecretary, and included Ali Mohammed Alblooshi, Attorney-General of Abu Dhabi, Counsellor Ali Al Shaer Al Dhaheri, Director of the Judicial Inspection Division, and Abdulla Saif Zahran, Director of the Strategic Planning and Organisational Development Division.

During their visit to correctional and penal facilities in the South Korean capital, Seoul, the ADJD delegation received comprehensive briefings on the advanced mechanisms and state-of-the-art security systems that underpin the management of these facilities. Moreover, the delegation learned about the innovative use of technology in the corrections field. They also gained insights into various rehabilitation and correctional programmes that equip prisoners with practical skills, promoting their reintegration into society and aiding their post-sentence transition.

At the Department of Juvenile Rehabilitation Institutions, ADJD officials were introduced to the methods for rehabilitating inmates from the juvenile age group. They explored the educational facilities available for sentenced minors and a variety of amenities, sports halls and computer training laboratories.

The delegation also had the opportunity to delve into the computerised integration between litigation management systems and inmate case management within correctional and penal institutions. They received an in-depth explanation of the statistical indicators measuring the success of these technological solutions and their pivotal role in expediting transactions and streamlining procedures.