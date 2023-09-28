Abu Dhabi City Municipality Hosts Workshop For Construction Stakeholders

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2023 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi City Municipality, through its Environment, Health, and Safety Department, has organised a workshop to heighten awareness of occupational safety and health standards for stakeholders in the building and construction industry.

This workshop was tailored for Arabic-speaking construction personnel, contractors, and consulting agencies.

The workshop aligns with the Abu Dhabi City Municipality's commitment to actively collaborate with every group involved in the building and construction industry. The objective is to elevate their understanding and appreciation of foundational safety and health standards, ensuring a secure and health-promoting workplace for all.

Furthermore, the workshop sought to acquaint newly established construction-related entities with the intricacies of the Abu Dhabi Occupational Safety and Health System. This covered the system's overarching framework, its structural hierarchy, and the mandated roles and responsibilities based on risk assessment.

The workshop also delved into the digital components of the system, particularly detailing the protocol for incident reporting and submitting essential documents digitally in compliance with Abu Dhabi's occupational health and safety regulations.