DCT Abu Dhabi, Erth Hospitality To Launch Chef Alain Ducasse's First Culinary Studio Institute In Region

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced a partnership with Erth Hospitality to launch École Ducasse Abu Dhabi Studio, the region's first institute by École Ducasse founder, Chef Alain Ducasse, this coming December.

The studio will be located at Abu Dhabi's Cultural Foundation and will enrich the UAE's culinary education landscape. Short and professional classes will be taught in a contemporary, friendly space with easy-to-use professional equipment.

With a small group of students per class, allowing for 1-1 attention, this studio will be an ideal environment to help clients and learners enhance their talent, while offering a gourmet café and welcoming corporate events.

Ecole Ducasse Abu Dhabi Studio will include the Culinary Arts and Pastry programmes, which will provide the opportunity to discover the fundamentals of French and international cuisine and the Ducasse philosophy.

Programme themes will range from "First Cooking Lesson – Learning to Cook Without Inhibition", "Cooking for a Special Event", "Do it Like a Chef – Cuisine 3", "Healthy Cooking", "Kids and Teens in the Kitchen", and "Mediterranean Cuisine" to the "Famous Parisian Macarons Madness Class".

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director-General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "The expansion of Abu Dhabi's thriving, vibrant culinary landscape is part of our commitment to fostering and encouraging cultural expression in the emirate. The arrival of École Ducasse Abu Dhabi Studio in the UAE capital will transform the culinary sector while greatly contributing to the growth of the hospitality industry in the region. By nurturing local talent and fostering creativity and innovation, we aspire to create a lasting impact on the culinary scene in Abu Dhabi and beyond."

The announcement follows the launch of an AED360 million culinary sector acceleration programme earlier this year, which aims to attract leading brands to the UAE capital over five years and bolster Abu Dhabi's development as a gastronomical hub.

Erth Hospitality will serve as the licence partner of the renowned culinary school École Ducasse, bringing over 25 years of expertise to the hospitality industry.

Shaikha Al Kaabi, CEO of Erth Hospitality, said, "École Ducasse stands as a beacon of global culinary excellence, and its arrival in Abu Dhabi signifies a momentous milestone. This collaboration not only solidifies our commitment to fostering culinary brilliance but also reaffirms Abu Dhabi's status as a burgeoning culinary hub, ready to host and inspire talents from Emiratis and beyond.

Alain Ducasse has 20 Michelin stars to his name, making him Michelin's most decorated chef of all time. He launched his first culinary and pastry school in 1999 and has since established globally recognised institutes in India, the Philippines and Thailand.

Elise Masurel École Ducasse Managing Director said, "The launch of École Ducasse Studio in partnership with Erth Hospitality in Abu Dhabi is a great milestone for us in the Middle East region, and we are very happy to contribute to enriching the local gastronomic scene and encouraging culinary talents to flourish."