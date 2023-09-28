Kuwait Oil Rises By $2.17 To $97.73 Pb

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
KUWAIT, 28th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Price of the Kuwaiti crude oil climbed by US$2.17 to US$97.73 per barrel on Wednesday compared to US$95.56 pb on Tuesday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Thursday.
In international markets, futures of the Brent crude oil rose by $2.59 to settle at $96.55 pb while those of the Intermediate West Texas crude moved up by $3.29 to reach $93.68 pb, reported state news agency (KUNA).
