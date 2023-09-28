Global Media Congress 2023 Launches Innovative Platforms For Exchanging Knowledge And Experiences

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2023 (WAM) -- ADNEC Group and Emirates News Agency (WAM) have launched innovative platforms for exchanging knowledge and experiences as part of the Global Media Congress 2023 (GMC), which will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the media industry. The Congress will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, and Minister of the Presidential Court, between 14th and 16th November, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The platforms, which will be launched in this second edition of the event, include the Future Media Labs, the Innovation NextTech platform, Influencers' platform, in addition to the Education and Training platforms. They will include more than 27 panel sessions, as well as training and awareness workshops, featuring more than 161 speakers and industry experts.

Mohamed Jalal Al Rayssi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for GMC, and Director General of Emirates News Agency (WAM), said that the diversity of platforms at the Global Media Congress is aimed at bringing attention to all facets of the media industry.“Since the primary goal of the Congress is to bring together media figures and leaders from around the globe on the one hand and to come up with innovative ideas for the future of the industry, we tried our best to ensure that the event reflects the vibrancy and dynamism of media as a key industry for the world's social and economic development. Visitors to the event will find something of special interest to them, regardless of which aspect of the media they are engaged in,” he explained.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, said,“The second edition of the Global Media Congress will witness a remarkable development. It will include new, advanced, and exceptional platforms that align with the vision of ADNEC Group and its new mission of propelling the growth of vital societal and economic sectors at local, regional, and global levels. This comes in line with our objective to consolidate Abu Dhabi's leading position in the global business tourism sector, to achieve sustainable development and economic diversification.”

The training workshops will contribute to upgrading the skills of the participants in the areas of sustainability, sports broadcasting, and AI, and will introduce them to the latest innovative tools that will help them shape the future of the media industry. The workshops will be delivered by more than 30 experts and specialists in the technology and media sectors, where each workshop is expected to attract more than 40 participants.

The Media Future Labs will bring together industry executives, policymakers, and entrepreneurs from around the world to exchange, discuss, and develop ideas that will drive the media sector forward. The Labs will consist of six sessions within an exclusive closed space as part of the Global Media Congress, where each session will bring together up to six participants specialised in different fields from various regions and countries. Each session will be moderated by an experienced industry professional.

The Innovation and Startups platform will provide a space for proposing innovative ideas and new opportunities that allow individuals and companies to prove their capabilities. Participants can present their business ideas to the most prominent establishments, investors, and venture capital companies through 21 presentations across three days.

The Education platform at the Global Media Congress will provide a space for raising awareness and enhancing knowledge through 21 practical sessions. The sessions will reveal the latest trends and visions that enhance leadership in the media sector. They will be led by a group of industry leaders who will present their opinions and innovative ideas, in line with the latest developments. The Education platform will also include technical presentations, product showcases, interviews, several group debates, and sessions focusing on AI.

The Global Media Congress will bring together prominent social media influencers in the Middle East, who have a strong presence in the region. It will provide them with a creative platform to communicate, collaborate, and share their insights and experiences with emerging influencers through 21 panels, which will reveal the best methods to increase the numbers of followers and viewers, expand the fan base, and create engaging content that improves revenue and the influencers' impact in terms of their career.

The Congress will include four new media sessions and roundtable discussions that will be organised in conjunction with the event over a period of three days, each of them lasting up to 60 minutes. The sessions will cover the challenges and opportunities in the sector, in the presence of a group of creators, decision-makers, and representatives of various media sectors from around the world, who will address important topics and issues in the sector by exchanging ideas on solutions that ensure building a sustainable media sector.

The NexTech platform is an advanced programme for support and sponsorship for startups, giving them the opportunity to showcase their innovative and advanced technological products and solutions.

