Indian Rupee Trades Flat Against US Dollar Amid Gains In Equities

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The rupee edged up 1 paisa to 83.21 against the US dollar (22.67 against the UAE dirham) in a restricted trade on Thursday amid gains in domestic equities.

The Indian currency was almost trading flat in the early session as gains from firm domestic stocks were offset by a rise in crude oil prices and the US dollar index remaining above the 106-mark against the leading currencies, forex dealers said.

The rupee opened flat at 83.22 against the US dollar and later moved in a range of 83.25 to 83.20 in morning deals. It was trading at 83.21 to US dollar at 9.35 am, up by 1 paisa over the previous close.

