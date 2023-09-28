Result Of The Auction Of Treasury Bills On 28 September 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
| ISIN
| Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
| Sale
| Stop-rate (per cent)
| Pro-rata
| Price
| 98 19153 DKT 01/12/23 IV
| 1,100
| 100
| 3.540
| 100 %
| 99.4135
| 98 19237 DKT 01/03/24 I
| 3,700
| 2,500
| 3.545
| 100 %
| 98.5349
| Total
| 4,800
| 2,600
|
|
|
The sale will settle 2 October 2023
MENAFN28092023004107003653ID1107157335
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.