Result Of The Auction Of Treasury Bills On 28 September 2023


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price
98 19153 DKT 01/12/23 IV 1,100
 100
 3.540
 100 % 99.4135
98 19237 DKT 01/03/24 I 3,700
 2,500 3.545
 100 % 98.5349
Total 4,800
 2,600

The sale will settle 2 October 2023




