Minister Of Finance Meets With Mayor Of London

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, met with Mayor of the City of London, Lord Nicholas Lyons, in addition to a number of guests from the British financial sector, during his recent visit to the friendly United Kingdom.

Minister of Finance, also met with CEO of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Nikhil Rathi, during his recent visitation to the friendly United Kingdom.

During the meeting, a variety of issues pertaining to the shared interests of both nations were discussed, particularly in the fields of economics and finance, as well as methods to expand these cooperative efforts.