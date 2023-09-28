Eurelectric Launches Data Tool To Track Europe's Energy Transition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eurelectric, the electricity industry association, has released a new data application that gives access to key parameters of Europe's power sector.

The application – known as ELDA, short for electricity data – provides information about electricity generation, demand, prices, capacity, CO2 emissions, and cross-border flows in timeframes and geographies specified by the user. The tool seeks to improve communication and raise public awareness over the sector's energy transition with a clear, transparent and accurate data platform.Eurelectric 's new data tool, now freely accessible online, is based on an in-house data aggregation program compiled from the ENTSO-E transparency platform, Eurostat, official EU statistics, and verified data from the UK. Drawing on a multi-source database with over 17 million data points per year, Elda is updated daily with the latest trends from the sector.Beyond its user-friendly design, what makes Elda unique is the possibility to download every number and graph on an hourly, daily, monthly and yearly timeframe ready for direct use. The data can be further augmented by zooming in on a particular European country - including EU neighbours - and by sorting the type of energy by fuel.Eurelectric's Secretary General, Kristian Ruby said:"With Elda we hope to stimulate an informed and fact-based discussion about the European energy transition. Elda is set to change the game on how we communicate about the energy transition at Eurelectric and beyond. Everyone, from policymakers to analysts, journalists, researchers and students can now track where their own country stands with the energy transition, compare their performance with other countries, and across different timeframes."The platform increases transparency over the sector's transition to net zero with the overarching aim of bringing the industry closer to all consumers.The data journey has just begun. Eurelectric will continue to develop the tool further by bringing new features, data, and countries over time.The application is accessible here: . A demo session is also available here: .

