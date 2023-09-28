Edalex Announces Significant Enhancements To Their Credentialate Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The release includes extended digital badge agent capabilities, a learner dashboard, and a WC3-compliant digital backpack.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Edalex , the EdTech company powering your single source of truth for skills and learning data announces the release of significant enhancements to their Credentialate platform that includes extended digital badge agent capabilities, a learner dashboard, and a WC3-compliant digital backpack. These enhancements ensure that Credentialate offers a never-before-seen end-to-end solution for skills-focused providers.

“We're excited to announce this latest round of enhancements to Credentialate – the world's first Credential Evidence Platform that discovers and shares evidence of skills – and what we believe is the most comprehensive skills-based platform on the market,” said Dan McFadyen, Managing Director of Edalex.“The new functionality solves a number of significant challenges faced by the education spectrum, from K-12 through lifelong learning. Credentialate can now serve as an end-to-end skills recognition platform, from generating personalised evidence records to issuing digital credentials to providing dynamic learner and cohort dashboards to provisioning a digital backpack used by learners throughout their lifelong learning. Key to this is the tech enablement of next-generation learning models that ultimately promote learner agency.”

The new functionality includes:

- Open Badges 3.0 compliant digital credential agent capabilities

- Credential endorsement for additional third-party verification

- Dynamic learner dashboard that provides 24/7 visibility into learner progress, leveraging the provisional evidence and multi-source assessment data extraction features

- A WC3-compliant backpack for storing and sharing a range of digital credentials

Credentialate was built with interoperability and standards compliance as core pillars.“We've listened to the community. Putting our clients' needs first means we can provide an end-to-end solution, or swap in a range of standards-compliant third party digital credential tools, skills libraries, or backpacks to deliver their desired outcomes,” McFadyen continued.“As the ecosystem has evolved, we've seen that data visibility and mobility are key to achieving the promise of what's possible. And that's what it's all about for us, being learner-centric and democratising education.”

