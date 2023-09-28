Cyber Senate OT Security UK EU Conference November 7Th And 8Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cyber Senate 10th annual Control Systems Cybersecurity UK EU conference

Navigating OT Cyber Risk

- Chris Blask, VP, Cybeats

LONDON, KENSINGTON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Translating the OT Security Playbook.” Navigating OT Cyber Risk

The Cyber Senate Control Systems Cybersecurity USA conference provides the energy, manufacturing, transport, power and industrial sectors with the opportunity to learn from their peers and together, define their priorities, close the gap of disconnect between people and technology and reinforce their mission from a reactive to proactive state of cyber security.

Attended by leading Subject Matter Experts from the asset owner, technology and government sphere, this years focus will be on sharing collective experiences that can help organisations design and implement their transition plan to zero trust architecture, better manage IT and OT convergence , improve technology selection and how to develop partnerships that foster growth and help manage risk – faster. Attendees will not only gain a clearer picture of OT cyber risk, but learn how others in their field have fixed it.

Case studies, roundtables and panel sessions throughout the two-day event will demonstrate how your peers have fortified their defenses; from maturing and adopting better ways to tighten network segmentation and security controls to ensuring their strategies are effective, scalable, adaptable and repeatable in the face of evolving cyber threats. Not only will we be reinforcing winning formulas from the OT security playbook, we will help practitioners translate the plays and help them remove the complexity of staying in the game.

Taking place in London United Kingdom, November 7th and 8th, this conference boasts over thirty three key subject matter experts available to guide and instruct those wrestling with convergence.

