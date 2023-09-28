Computer-Assisted Orthopedic Surgery Market Is Set To Witness 5.5% Growth By 2031 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Over the anticipated period of 2021–2031, the global market for computer-assisted orthopaedic surgery is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5%.

As more people are willing to pay more money for better medical facilities, shorter hospital stays, and quicker recovery times, there is a growing need for computer-assisted orthopaedic surgery. In light of this situation, the healthcare sector will prioritise research and development as it works to raise the standard of treatment for all patients.

Additionally, the increased incidence of musculoskeletal diseases will open up opportunities for the market for computer-assisted orthopaedic surgery to expand. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that 1.71 billion persons worldwide experienced musculoskeletal disorders in 2020.

Additionally quite typical among those with musculoskeletal diseases is lower back pain. As a practical therapeutic option, computer assisted orthopaedic surgery will become more popular as a result.

Due to the rising prevalence of musculoskeletal illnesses and the existence of significant manufacturers, Fact.MR claims that Canada and the United States dominate the global market for computer-assisted orthopaedic surgery.

Europe too will record high demand considering the presence of increasing geriatric population who are more vulnerable to orthopedic ailments. As per the WHO, nearly 20% of Europe's population comprised people aged 65 years and above in 2020.

In addition, the increased prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases will continue to be a major development driver for the European computer assisted orthopedic surgery industry.

“Rising adoption of surgical robots in hospitals and technological advancements in the healthcare sector will stimulate growth of the computer-assisted orthopedic surgery market” says Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Computer-Assisted Orthopedic Surgery Market Survey



Due to the existence of significant players and a huge pool of patients for orthopedic surgery in the region, the United States and Canada are projected to emerge as attractive markets.

Europe is expected to witness an impressive growth over the forecast period on the back of rising prevalence of musculoskeletal conditions in the region.

The launch of surgical robots will allow the industry to gain traction in the coming years. Hospitals will continue to be the dominant end user due to increasing daily patient footfall and access to modern infrastructure.

Key drivers



Market sales are being driven by rising demand for advanced medical facilities. As the prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders rises, so does the demand for computer-assisted orthopedic surgery.

Key Restraints



The high expense of purchasing and maintenance of equipment required for computer assisted orthopedic surgery is limiting market sales. The market's expansion is being stifled by a scarcity of trained personnel.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the market are undertaking mergers & acquisitions to expand their global footprint.

For instance, in 2019, Smith & Nephew, a global medical technology business, announced the acquisition of Brainlab orthopedic joint construction business. This strategic acquisition aligns with the growth strategy of Smith & Nephew focused on achieving consolidated digital ecosystem, thereby bolstering the company's technology facility for robotics. This strategic collaboration permits both the companies to drive research and development in areas of augmented reality and digital surgery.

Some of the prominent market players operating in the computer-assisted orthopedic surgery market profiled by Fact.MR are:



Smith & Nephew Plc.

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

NuVasive® Inc.

Medtronic

Integra LifeSciences

3D Systems Inc. B. Braun Melsungen AG.

More Valuable Insights on Computer-Assisted Orthopedic Surgery Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global computer-assisted orthopedic surgery market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in computer-assisted orthopedic surgery market with detailed segmentation:

·By Product Type



Surgical Planners & Simulators

Surgical Navigation Systems Surgical Robots

·By Application



Preoperative Planning

Spine Surgery

Knee Replacement Surgery

Hip Replacement Surgery Others

·By End User



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Academic and Research Institutes

·By Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Computer-Assisted Orthopedic Surgery Market Report



The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for computer-assisted orthopedic surgery market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into computer-assisted orthopedic surgery demand outlook for forecast period 2021-2031

Computer-assisted orthopedic surgery market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others Computer-assisted orthopedic surgery market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

