Renewable PVDF Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 9% By 2031 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Recent research by FactMR predicts that the market for renewable PVDF will increase rapidly between 2022 and 2031. By the end of 2021, the market valuation of the product, which is currently in its debut phase, will be much lower.The market is projected to expand at 9% CAGR over the long-term forecast period.

Arkema was the first company to announce their entry into renewable PVDF in June 2021. The business has introduced a brand-new, environmentally friendly product range called Kynar PVDF. Due to the carbon's origin as a bio-feedstock obtained from rude tall oil, according to the mass balance approach, the company asserts that it is 100% renewable.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



Due to technology advancements that minimise the climate change impact of the Kynar PVDF binder by 20%, Arkema's newly introduced renewable PVDF is anticipated to generate enormous market demand. It also relies less on the consumption of crude oil from upstream sources.

The market for electric vehicles has shown spectacular growth of more than 20% CAGR over the last half-decade. The expansion of lithium-ion battery manufacture has been made possible by the increase in the fleet of electric vehicles.

PVDF is necessary for binding electrodes in lithium-ion batteries used in automobiles. As a result, the trade in renewable polyvinylidene fluoride is proportionally impacted by the fluctuating demand cycles of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), a versatile high-performance polymer, has established its presence in numerous industries, including construction, electronics, and chemical processing. In recent years, the PVDF market has undergone a significant transformation as sustainable and renewable alternatives have emerged. This blog explores the evolving landscape of the renewable PVDF market, highlighting its key drivers, current applications, emerging trends, and its pivotal role in promoting sustainability across industries.

The Renewable PVDF Market Overview

The global renewable PVDF market is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by the increasing emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly materials. As of 2021, the market was valued at approximately $850 million, with projections indicating substantial growth in the coming years. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) estimated at over 7%, it is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2026. Several factors contribute to this growth.

Firstly, heightened global sustainability concerns have led to a surge in demand for renewable and environmentally friendly materials. Renewable PVDF addresses this demand by offering a sustainable alternative to conventional petroleum-based PVDF. Secondly, stringent environmental regulations and mandates for reduced carbon emissions have prompted industries to seek greener alternatives. Renewable PVDF aligns with these regulations and provides a more sustainable choice. Finally, innovations in renewable sources for PVDF production, such as bio-based feedstock and green chemistry processes, have made it more cost-effective and accessible.

Applications of Renewable PVDF

Renewable PVDF is finding applications across diverse industries:

In the construction sector, renewable PVDF is employed for its durability, weather resistance, and color stability. It is utilized in architectural coatings, façade materials, and roofing, contributing to the longevity and sustainability of structures. In electronics, renewable PVDF plays a crucial role in lithium-ion batteries and photovoltaic panels due to its high dielectric strength and thermal stability, making it ideal for electronic insulation and protection. In the realm of chemical processing, its resistance to chemicals, heat, and UV radiation makes it suitable for pipes, fittings, and linings, reducing maintenance costs and ensuring long-lasting performance.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:





Emerging Trends in Renewable PVDF

Several emerging trends are shaping the future of renewable PVDF:

Bio-based Feedstock: The utilization of bio-based feedstock in renewable PVDF production is gaining momentum, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and decreasing the material's carbon footprint.

Recyclability: Advances in recyclability and reprocessing techniques for PVDF are promoting closed-loop sustainability, allowing for the reuse of the material in various applications.

Advanced Coatings: Renewable PVDF is being incorporated into advanced coatings, including anti-fouling and self-cleaning coatings for architectural and industrial applications.

Energy Storage: With the growing demand for renewable energy sources, renewable PVDF is finding applications in energy storage systems, including high-performance batteries and supercapacitors.

The renewable PVDF market represents a significant stride towards achieving sustainability and environmentally responsible practices across industries. As industries focus on reducing carbon emissions, complying with stringent regulations, and meeting consumer demands for eco-friendly materials, renewable PVDF is poised for substantial growth in the foreseeable future.

As innovations in bio-based feedstock, recyclability, advanced coatings, and energy storage continue to evolve, renewable PVDF not only becomes more accessible but also contributes to a more sustainable future. It is evident that renewable PVDF stands at the forefront of the transition towards greener and more environmentally conscious materials, playing a pivotal role in shaping industries and products for generations to come.

Key Segments



By Product Type



Sheet



Film



Tube



Plate

Others

By End-Use Industry



Automotive



Chemical



Semiconductor



Medical



Aerospace & Defense

Water & Wastewater Treatment

By Region



North America



US & Canada



Latin America



Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe



East Asia



China, Japan, South Korea



South Asia



India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia



Oceania



Australia and New Zealand



Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa





Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: