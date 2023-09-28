Qatari Staff In Ashghal Up 280% In Seven Years

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced a 280 percent increase in the number of Qatari engineers and employees during the past seven years as the number of Qatari employees has reached 1,293.

The percentage increase of Qatari employees (non-engineers) reached 250 percent during the period. Additionally, there was an increase in the percentage of Qatari engineers to more than 370 percent during the same period.

Currently, there are 593 Qatari engineers compared to 493 non-Qatari engineers. This is a result of the authority's clear strategy and the implementation of Qatarisation and scholarship plans, which are in line with the strategic objectives of the state and Qatar National Vision 2030. The authority is making unremitting efforts to raise the percentage of Qataris through the Qatarisation of specialised jobs, as 'Ashghal' is considered one of the most important future destinations for engineers.

Within this context, Rashid Saeed Al Hajri, Manager of the Human Resources Department, stated:“One of the strategic objectives of Ashghal is to increase the percentage of Qatarisation according to the national strategy of the state and plans in place for Qatarisation of jobs.

"We hope to reach the required percentages for this year according to plans. We will continue with the process of Qatarisation of jobs with competent Qatari resources, capable of facing challenges."

At Ashghal we aim to provide the best training programmes and projects to develop the skills and capabilities of employees and engineers through a variety of new administrative training and development programmes, in which Qatari engineers are attached to global companies responsible for project implementation in order for them to gain experiences, he said.

Al Hajri said the department has implemented a clear strategy, as there are various training programmes and projects for the employees, such as a Leadership Development Program for occupants of supervisory positions, the Project Management Program, which is designed to enhance the capabilities of newly graduated Qatari engineers, the Job Succession Program, which is designed to prepare a second line of Qatari leaders to occupy future leadership roles in Ashghal, the Graduate Development Program, the Administrative Development Program and the Individual Development Plans, which is designed to develop the skills and capabilities of Qataris.