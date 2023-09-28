MSDF To Attend Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF), represented by the Family Empowerment Department, announced that preparations have been completed to participate in the Expo 2023 Doha Horticultural Exhibition through family productive projects.

Stakeholders of domestic production projects will participate with 60 projects in the areas designated for restaurants and family zones within the“From the Homeland” initiative, MSDF outlined in a statement. It pointed out that such participation aims to empower stakeholders of national production projects and help them promote their products locally and globally.

Director of the Family Empowerment Department at MSDF, Fatima Al Nuaimi, affirmed that the exhibition is an opportunity for stakeholders to showcase their domestic projects and products and keep guests of Qatar informed of the most crucial products, such as food products, textiles, crafts, candles, honey, as well as other eco-friendly products, specially that the event is expected to attract over 3 million visitors from around the world.

MSDF encourages and supports creative and innovative Qatari young people in a variety of fields, Al Nuaimi said, pointing out that its participation in this international exhibition underscores the keenness to achieve its vision in directing women and family relevant institutions economically and help them promote self-dependence, develop, and carry out productive and national projects through training and provision of ancillary services, as well as areas of marketing.

She pointed out that“From the Homeland” initiative consolidates the culture of sustainability, encourages individuals transition from consumption to production, in addition to upgrading local projects system at home to further bolster project owners' aptitude, raise their productions, upgrade their skills, and provide integrated services that start from production of thoughts to facilitation of access to markets.

Such critical initiative is one of the MSDF's strategies aimed at providing protection to some families that produce numerous local crafts and products, Al Nuaimi outlined. She pointed out that the success of these projects will prompt young entrepreneurs and families to seek trailblazing ideas to further upgrade them.

She underscored the significance of the role some young entrepreneurs can carry out in the development process, along with the tremendous benefits of investment in young initiatives to achieve the sustainable development.