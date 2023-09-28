Qatar To Host 9Th OIC's MCFSAD Event On Oct 1

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar will host the Ninth Ministerial Conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Food Security and Agricultural Development (MCFSAD) on October 1 and 2, 2023, in the capital city of Doha under the theme“Towards Achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals in OIC Member States”. The Conference aims to discuss the current state of agriculture and food security in the OIC Member States, identify priorities, and agree on how to address the challenges related to enhancing food security in OIC countries.

The Conference will also review the activities of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) and other OIC institutions working in the domain of agriculture, rural development, and food security. At the conclusion of the Conference, the Ministers from OIC Member States will adopt a resolution reflecting the decisions and outcomes reached in Doha.