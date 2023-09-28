Amir Sends Congratulations To Amir Of Kuwait

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to Amir of the State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the anniversary of his assumption of power, wishing His Highness success, good health and safety, and the brotherly Kuwaiti people further progress and prosperity.

