Huawei Joins The Sisvel Cellular Iot Patent Pool

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Sisvel International S.A. (“Sisvel”) today announced that Huawei patents will now be available through its Cellular IoT technology patent pool after the company signed up to the programme as a licensor.

The agreement means that more world class IP has been added to a pool which already includes patents from around 25 renowned innovators.

At the same time, Sisvel has revealed new royalty rates for the Cellular IoT patent pool, including for devices with a lower selling price. The firm has also expanded its offering to new product verticals. Please see link for more details.

The Sisvel Cellular IoT patent pool offers device manufacturers licences - on fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory terms and conditions - to participants' patent portfolios essential to the LTE-M and NB-IoT standards.

“We are excited to welcome Huawei, a major contributor to the development of cellular IoT, as a member,” says Sisvel's Cellular IoT programme manager, Sven Torringer.“LTE-M and NB-IoT technologies are great solutions for anyone who wishes to connect products and services in the IoT arena, and Huawei's presence further strengthens the pool's licence offering as a one-stop shop for this market.”

“I am proud to welcome Huawei to this important pool, which is poised to bring unparalleled efficiencies to both implementers and innovators in IoT markets,” says Sisvel president Mattia Fogliacco.“This is more proof of the work we are doing with cutting-edge companies to power innovation and a further sign of Huawei's confidence in us, after they became a founding member of our Wi-Fi 6 pool.”

Further information about the terms and conditions of this licence offer is available on Sisvel's website .

For more details, contact Sisvel at: .

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have 207,000 employees and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will work towards ubiquitous connectivity and inclusive network access, laying the foundation for an intelligent world; provide diversified computing power where you need it, when you need it, to bring cloud and intelligence to all four corners of the earth; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; and redefine user experience with AI, making it smarter and more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, on the go, in the office, having fun, or working out.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at









About Sisvel

Sisvel is driven by a belief in the importance of collaboration, ingenuity and efficiency to bridge the needs of patent owners and those who wish to access their technologies. In a complex and constantly evolving marketplace, our guiding principle is to create a level playing field with the development and implementation of flexible, accessible, commercialisation solutions.

We Power Innovation







