DBE Holding Signed A Memorandum Of Understanding (Mou) With Siemens

DBE Holding's subsidiary, DBE Global (DBEG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Siemens in Dubai. DBE Holding Chairman Mehmet Taha Pınar stated that the agreement encompasses collaboration for DBEG to potentially support Siemens' projects in the Middle East with engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) works. He also mentioned that the two companies plan to collaborate on the development of energy efficiency and energy performance contracting projects that can compliment DBEG's existing projects in the Middle East.

