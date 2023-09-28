Xiaomi Announces Global Launch Of Xiaomi 13T Series.

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Xiaomi unveiled its latest Xiaomi 13T Series smartphones in a global launch in Berlin, Germany, on September 26th. These phones are designed for global customers looking to unleash their visual creativity, featuring professional Leica optical lenses for Authentic Leica Imagery. With advanced performance, long-lasting battery life, and a crystal-clear display, the Xiaomi 13T Series promises exceptional smartphone experiences for photography, video watching, and daily use.

The highly anticipated release was revealed in Dubai at an exclusive media launch event held at the Bvlgari Yacht Club. Over 70 attendees, including content creators, tech editors, media, and authorized dealers, witnessed the unveiling of two exciting devices: Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T. Among the distinguished guests were two renowned Leica Ambassadors, photographers Amit Kar and Hisham Khonji, who brought their unique perspectives and expertise in the world of photography to the gathering.

An experience zone allowed guests to explore the impressive features of the new series, test and experience various smartphone and AIoT products, including the Xiaomi TV A Pro Series, the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 priced at AED 149, and the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro, which comes at AED 999, leaving them thoroughly impressed.

Arjun Batra, Xiaomi's Country Manager for UAE and Jordan enthusiastically expressed: "We are thrilled to introduce the Xiaomi 13T Series to our valued customers in the UAE and around the world. This innovative lineup reflects our dedication to pushing the limits of technology, delivering exceptional performance, captivating design, and a seamless user experience."

The Xiaomi 13T Series reimagines smartphone photography for a new era, featuring Summicron lenses co-engineered with Leica. Both the Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T are equipped with a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP wide-angle lens for impressive dynamic range, a 50MP telephoto lens for stunning portraits, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens for sweeping panoramic shots. These cameras capture Leica-quality moments while embracing 100% DCI-P3 brilliance.

The Xiaomi 13T Series introduces two distinct Leica photographic styles: Leica Authentic and Leica Vibrant Look, along with an array of six Leica filters and four innovative Leica watermarks to ignite your creativity.

Refine your photography with Custom photographic styles in Pro mode, ensuring the preservation of intricate details and vibrant colors. Xiaomi ProFocus technology guarantees sharp action shots and captivating portraits.

Elevate your videography experience with the Xiaomi 13T Pro, which fulfills your video dreams with 10-bit LOG 4:2:0 H.265 video recording, a Rec.709 LUT for precise color accuracy, and impressive 8K video shooting capabilities. The 50MP wide-angle camera is equipped with OIS and EIS for stable footage, while the Xiaomi 13T offers 4K video at all focal lengths and a Pro mode for seamless caption and soundtrack editing.

Both the Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T deliver an awe-inspiring viewing experience thanks to their 6.67" CrystalRes Display, 144Hz refresh rate, and 1.5K resolution. With a peak brightness of 2600nits, they ensure crystal-clear visuals with vibrant colors, covering the full DCI-P3 spectrum and supporting an astounding 68 billion colors for HDR10+ visuals. Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos® sound enrich your content immersion. Additionally, you can enjoy 100GB of Google One cloud storage for six months and three months of ad-free YouTube Premium.

Exceptional power efficiency and extended battery life are the Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T hallmarks. The Xiaomi 13T Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, while the Xiaomi 13T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200-Ultra, both featuring a 5000mm (2) VC stainless steel soaking plate for improved thermal dissipation. The Xiaomi 13T Pro supports Xiaomi 120W HyperCharge, enabling a full charge in just 19 minutes, and both models offer fast charging options. Safety features, including ISP, SOA, and DTPT technologies, are integrated to safeguard the 5000mAh (typ) battery.

Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T come in three elegant colors: Alpine Blue with Xiaomi BioComfort vegan leather, Meadow Green, and Black with a glossy glass back. All are IP68-rated for water and dust resistance, offering style and durability. Xiaomi 13T Pro is priced at AED 2499, offering versatile storage options. Xiaomi 13T, available in Meadow Green and Black, is priced at AED 1799.

Xiaomi commits to innovation and quality with four generations of Android OS upgrades and five years of security patches for Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro.

Permalink