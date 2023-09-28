Natural Gas Forecast: Still Looking For Cold Weather Push

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The natural gas markets witnessed a more than 1% increase during Wednesday's trading session, characterized by significant fluctuations and a considerable amount of market noise.

Despite these erratic movements, there is a notable upward pressure in the market, with the potential to propel it well above the $3.00 level. The 20-Day EMA and the 50-Day EMA are converging around this area, acting as a potential magnet for price.

A daily closure above the $3.00 level could initiate the next upward phase, especially with the approaching winter and the anticipated rise in demand. Additionally, concerns over supply, particularly in Europe this winter, are crucial elements impacting the market. Recent geopolitical events, such as France's withdrawal from West Africa and the ongoing consolidation of the coup d'état in Niger, have significant implications on the trans-African pipeline and the overall supply chain.

The market is gradually accumulating pressure, with a larger“rounding bottom” in progress. A breakthrough above the 200-Day EMA could pave the way toward the $5.00 level. Given the current market conditions, this scenario seems likely to unfold over time. The recommended strategy is to incrementally increase positions over time, navigating through the inherent market noise and capitalizing on the cyclical trade benefits. Shorting the natural gas markets is currently impractical due to the prevailing seasonal patterns, and the focus should be on long-term investment, with substantial profits expected in the coming months.Be Cautious

The natural gas market is currently a blend of volatility and opportunity, with multiple factors influencing its direction. The impending winter season, coupled with international events and supply concerns, plays a pivotal role in determining the market's trajectory. A cautious and incremental investment approach is essential, avoiding premature substantial investments and leveraging the cyclical nature of the trade.

In conclusion, the natural gas markets are traversing a path laden with disruptions and potential upward momentum. The convergence of EMAs around the $3.00 level, the increase in seasonal demand, and international supply factors are shaping the market landscape. A meticulous and patient investment strategy is crucial to navigate market variations and to capitalize on emerging opportunities. The market is ripe with possibilities, and diligent analysis and strategic positioning are key to maximizing the benefits. Every element, from global events to seasonal demand variations, contributes significantly to the unfolding market narrative, requiring a comprehensive and informed approach to investment in the natural gas markets. Balancing caution with opportunity, investors can navigate the complexities of the market and potentially reap substantial rewards in the evolving landscape of natural gas trading.

