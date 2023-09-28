USD/JPY Forecast: Continues To See Upward Pressure

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The USD/JPY experienced a slight rally during Wednesday's trading session, continuing its upward trajectory due to persistent upward pressure. In contrast, the Japanese yen is facing a decline, primarily due to the policies of the Bank of Japan, which has shown no inclination towards raising interest rates.

Despite some verbal interventions to manage market expectations, the Bank of Japan has refrained from any substantial policy shifts in its recent meetings. The Japanese economy, being one of the most indebted globally, cannot afford rapid rate hikes, as it could lead to severe economic repercussions.

This scenario is likely to result in a continued weakening of the Japanese yen, particularly against currencies governed by tighter central banks like the Federal Reserve, which oversees the US dollar. The Federal Reserve's stance of maintaining a tighter policy for a prolonged period implies a sustained strength in the US dollar. When coupled with a weakening Japanese yen, it creates a predominantly one-directional trade dynamic. Although occasional pullbacks are expected, the market is poised to reach, and potentially surpass, the ¥150 level, indicating a more sustainable gradual ascent.The Market is Anticipated to Reach New Heights

Short-term retracements are likely to find substantial support around the ¥147.80 level, a region previously marked by significant resistance. The concept of“market memory” is expected to play a crucial role, creating a market environment ripe for continued upward movements. Each upward step is perceived as offering value, making the current market conditions unfavorable for shorting, especially considering the lucrative interest rate differential that rewards holding onto the position. In the long run, the market is anticipated to reach new heights, potentially establishing fresh highs.

The contrasting trajectories of the US dollar and the Japanese yen are reflective of the differing monetary policies of the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan. The sustained strength of the US dollar and the continued weakening of the Japanese yen present a market landscape characterized by predominant upward movements and value offerings at each step.

Investors and traders navigating this market landscape should approach with strategic foresight, capitalizing on the opportunities presented by the interest rate differentials and market dynamics. A meticulous understanding of the prevailing economic conditions, monetary policies, and market trends is crucial for optimizing investment strategies and leveraging the diverging fortunes of the US dollar and the Japanese yen effectively.

