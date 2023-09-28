Crude Oil Forecast: Sees Upward Pressure

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Crude oil markets are currently experiencing substantial upward pressure, with indications of potential breakouts to the upside. The market dynamics suggest a continuation of this trend, with significant levels being closely monitored.

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market witnessed a notable rally during the early hours on Wednesday, aiming for a breakout to the upside. The market is now targeting the $92 level, with projections suggesting a potential move toward the $95 level. Short-term pullbacks are perceived as buying opportunities, with the 20-Day EMA providing substantial support below.

A breakdown below the 20-day EMA could lead the market to the $85 level, but current conditions render this scenario unlikely. Decisions by Russia and Saudi Arabia to voluntarily cut production to elevate prices suggest a likely move toward the $95 level, and possibly even $100.

Similarly, Brent is on a trajectory toward the $95 level, a significant figure and a recent resistance point. A move above this level could open up the possibility of reaching the $100 level. Given its international nature, Brent is particularly sensitive to global production restrictions. The prevailing scenario is more of a“buy on the dips” situation, with shorting the market appearing unfeasible. The focus is on identifying value as it emerges.Shortage is Reflected in the Prices

A move below the 20-day EMA in the Brent market could lead to the $87 region or possibly to the 50-day EMA. However, the inherent strength in oil currently makes shorting an impossibility with these technical support levels, and of course the cuts to production. I just cannot see a selling setup anytime soon.

Crude oil markets are demonstrating strong upward momentum, with both WTI and Brent eyeing significant levels. The voluntary production cuts by major oil-producing nations and the inherent strength in oil markets are driving prices higher, making buying on dips a prevailing strategy. The markets are closely watching the $95 level, with potential moves toward the $100 level if upward momentum continues.

Investors and traders should approach the market with a well-informed strategy, focusing on identifying value and leveraging buying opportunities. The current market conditions, characterized by upward pressure and significant support levels, necessitate careful analysis and prudent decision-making. After all, there are a lot of crosscurrents at the moment, but in the end, there is a shortage of oil in the physical market, and it is being reflected in price at the moment.

