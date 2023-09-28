Ispiice Sponsors International Volunteer Programs To Empower Rural, Underserved Indian Communities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Volunteering in India

Volunteer Opportunities in India

iSpiice, an India-based humanitarian volunteer organization, has earned national recognition for sponsoring impactful volunteer opportunities in India's.

DHARAMSALA, HIMACHAL PRADESH, INDIA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Founded in 2008, iSpiice provides opportunities for international volunteers to make a difference in Indian communities. The voluntary social organization currently sponsors nine programs, each designed to serve children, women, and other at-risk groups directly. Volunteers can teach programs focused on healthcare, computer literacy, early childhood education, women's empowerment, and English language skills. Volunteers are not required to have specific teaching or TEFL certifications.“iSpiice takes a holistic approach to community development by offering programs that target the most underserved groups in our communities,” remarked Varun Verma, Founder of iSpiice.“I spent years being disheartened by India's progress in rural areas. After working in the slums of Mumbai, Delhi, and Goa, I founded iSpiice's volunteering in India programs to promote cultural exchange and the sustainable development of our communities,” he added.While supporting underserved communities, volunteers can also explore regions across India during their service. Participants can register for programs lasting two to six weeks and select optional add-ons to Indian landmarks. These include visits to World Heritage Sites named by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, like the Taj Mahal, or even excursions into the Himalayan Mountains.“Hundreds of international volunteers have joined us in India for these life-changing programs,”“Each volunteer has played an important part in supporting sustainable development and improving the lives of women and children in rural India.”Nine volunteer programs in India are currently available and enrolling volunteers of all ages, including high school and college students. Each program includes volunteer benefits such as free housing accommodations, airport pick-up services, Wi-Fi access, meals, and in-country volunteer support services. This allows volunteers to focus their energy on building partnerships with the communities they are there to serve.“Our aim is to directly contribute to the sustainable development of rural Indian communities and to provide our volunteers with meaningful and socially responsible opportunities for travel, service, and cultural exchange,” said Varun Verma, Founder of iSpiice.“We are always ready to assist the local community in practical ways and we aim to be flexible in the support we offer to meet specific needs within the community.”iSpiice offers volunteer programs, including teaching programs, women empowerment programs, volunteering with street children, community development programs, healthcare volunteer programs, and more. The organization also offers optional add-ons to UNESCO sites such as the Taj Mahal, Golden Triangle, Varanasi, Rishikesh, Haridwar, and the Golden Temple at Amritsar. The organization also offers a range of Combine Volunteer & Travel Programs in India for people who want to experience the best of both worlds.To learn more about India iSpiice Volunteer in India and volunteering opportunities in India and to get involved, please visit orAbout iSpiice Volunteering in IndiaiSpiice Volunteering in India is a volunteer organization that provides safe, ethical, and affordable volunteering programs in India. The organization offers a wide range of projects that cater to different interests, skills, and goals of volunteers who want to make a positive difference in the lives of the local communities. iSpiice Volunteering in India operates in three locations in India: Dharamsala, Delhi, and Jaipur.Media ContactCompany: iSpiice Volunteering in IndiaName: Varun VermaEmail:Web:Location: Ward No 6, MaszidGali, Main Bazar, Palampur/DharamsalaDistt Kangra, 176061,Himachal Pradesh, India

