ESG Investing Announces Corporate Award Winners

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- ESG Investing has announced the winners of its Corporate ESG Awards 2023, celebrating the best in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and sustainability.Now in their third year, the awards are judged by an independent panel of experts that assesses the best listed companies across six areas of ESG and sustainability performance and reporting: Climate Reporting; Climate Transition; Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; ESG & Sustainability; Social Responsibility; and Sustainability Reporting.Matthew Clements, Editor, ESG Investing, comments,“ESG and sustainability are an essential part of the investing landscape and it is crucial that investment managers are able to understand what listed companies say they are doing and how they are performing against their targets, clearly and with transparency. This year's awards enjoyed an enormous response from listed companies across the globe and the standard was more impressive than ever before, reflecting the rapid advancements taking place in this field. Congratulations to all the winners, runners-up and finalists, and thank you to our judges for their considerable time and expertise.”Winners:AB“Ignitis grupė”; Acciona; Berli Jucker ; Blancco Technology Group; Britvic; EDP – Energias de Portugal; Eidesvik Offshore; EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg; Energy Recovery; Guess?; HASI; Informa; Intesa Sanpaolo; Mitie Group; Nasdaq; National Grid; Randstad; RS Group; Scotiabank; Sterlite Technologies; Teck Resources; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries; Triple Flag Precious Metals; Wheaton Precious Metals; Zoetis.To see a full list of the categories, award winners, runners-up and finalists, visitESG Investing is a division of Global Markets Media, a UK-based financial media company bringing research, events and training to trading and investment professionals across the globe.

