16,600 Kilometres Away But Still Running For The Swiss Parliament

Deutsch (de) 16'600 Kilometer vom Nationalrat entfernt – aber Kandidat (original)



Italiano (it) In corsa per il Parlamento svizzero da 16'600 chilometri di distanzaFrançais (fr) Qui sont ces Suisses de l'étranger qui briguent une place au Conseil national?

They are running for election in 11 cantons, they represent 11 different parties, they live in 18 different countries across six continents, and they are on average 52 years old. Of the over 5,900 candidates vying for a seat in Switzerland's House of Representatives, 43 live abroad.

External Content

Three-quarters of them (32 candidates) are based in Europe. Although the Swiss diaspora worldwide has grown steadily in recent years, the number of those seeking office has not increased since the last elections in 2019, when 44 Swiss Abroad entered the running (compared with 28 in 2015).

The canton with most expatriate contenders

Perhaps surprisingly, the highest number of expatriate candidates is not to be found in the cantons where e-voting is available to the Swiss Abroad for the coming elections – namely Basel City (four candidates), St Gallen (one) and Thurgau (six) – but in Geneva, a canton bordering France. A total of 11 Swiss expatriates are running there, on four different lists.

Not surprisingly, five of the 13 live in neighbouring France, while the others live in Germany, Great Britain, Canada, Colombia, Spain and Hungary.

The following cantons are also fielding candidates from abroad: Zurich (one), Bern (four), Lucerne (four), Schwyz (one), Fribourg (two) and Schaffhausen (one).

Gianfranco Definti Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

The southern canton of Ticino – on the border with Italy – also stands out. A total of eight Swiss Abroad are running there on the Centre party's international list. They include the oldest and the youngest expatriate candidates.

Gianfranco Definti has been living in Milan since 1969. At 82, he still works as an insurance broker and serves on the board of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad.“You have to be active to stay young,” he tells SWI swissinfo.ch. Definti himself founded the Centre's international list in Ticino eight years ago with the aim of boosting the party in the Italian-speaking canton.“As a Swiss Abroad, it is very hard to get elected,” the Swiss-Italian dual citizen says. Only Tim Guldimann, of the Social Democratic Party, has managed this so far. Definti has close ties to Switzerland, and usually spends his weekends in Ticino.

The youngest expatriate candidate is 21-year-old student Bianca Mascetti from Como. She did not respond when contacted by SWI swissinfo.ch.

External Content Longest journey

If elected, Emmanuel Bichet of Fribourg would have the longest journey to the House of Representatives – over 20 hours by plane. Since early 2022, the diplomat has been living with his family in the Australian capital Canberra, where he works part-time at the Swiss embassy as a special envoy for the Pacific region. He devotes the rest of his working time to a start-up that he founded in Switzerland this year.

Emmanuel Bichet zVg

Bichet is running on the list of the centre-left Christian Social Party Switzerland. This French-speaking Swiss party, which has already won a seat in parliament, defends the interests of those who“cannot invest money in defending their individual interests.” Bichet advocates the introduction of a Swiss minimum wage of CHF23 ($25.6) per hour, for instance.

Born in France to a French father and a Swiss mother, Bichet studied law in Paris before coming to Switzerland. There he completed a traineeship with the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs. Over the past 25 years, he has worked for the Swiss diplomatic service in various capacities, with stints in Jakarta, New York, at the United Nations in Geneva and the European Union headquarters in Brussels.

If elected to the House of Representatives he would not commute, however.“We plan to return to Switzerland in summer 2024,” the 51-year-old says.“So I would only have to make the long haul from Australia for two sessions at most.” Bichet is no fan of air travel and has therefore been systematically offsetting his CO2 emissions for years.“It would be better not to fly at all, of course.” But this is currently not an option for him for family reasons.

Bichet believes he has a chance of being elected. As a member of parliament, he says h would stand up for the interests of the Swiss Abroad and of those struggling economically in Switzerland.