Invitation To Comet’S Capital Markets Day 2023


9/28/2023 4:10:36 AM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference
Invitation to Comet's Capital Markets Day 2023
28.09.2023 / 06:30 CET/CEST

In 2023 Comet has been slowed down by the semiconductor cycle. However, the long-term growth prospects, driven by the increasing demand for microchip manufacturing capacity and by new applications and technologies such as AI, advanced packaging, or electromobility, are positive and intact.

We are pleased to invite you to our Capital Markets Day 2023. Join us to hear how Comet remains committed to executing its focus strategy, with all divisions contributing, and is strategically preparing for the next upswing in the semiconductor market.

If you can't join our in-person event in Zurich, you have the option to follow the event virtually in a live video webcast.

Thursday, November 9, 2023, 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Hotel Widder, Rennweg 7, CH-8001 Zurich, Widder Saal

In case you plan to attend in person we kindly ask you to register until October 30 using the following link as the number of seats at Hotel Widder is limited:

LINK TO MEETING REGISTRATION

The link to the live video webcast will be posted on shortly before the event.

Program

From 9:00 a.m.

Arrival of guests

09.30 a.m.

Welcome

Ulrich Steiner, VP IR

09:35 a.m.

Update Comet

Stephan Haferl, CEO

10:10 a.m.

Financials & Outlook

Nicola Rotondo, interim CFO

10.30 a.m.

Break

10:45 a.m.

Update Divisions

Joeri Durinckx,
President Division PCT

Dionys van de Ven,
President Division IXS

Michael Berger,
President Division IXM

11:45 a.m.

Final Q&A

CEO, interim CFO,
Division Presidents

12:15 p.m.

Apéro riche

We are looking forward to your participation.

Comet Group Investor and Media Relations

Contacts
Dr. Ulrich Steiner Cornelia Bürgi
VP of Investor Relations & Sustainability Senior Communication Specialist
T +41 31 744 99 95 T +41 31 744 99 64

End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: Comet Holding AG
Herrengasse 10
3175 Flamatt
Switzerland
Phone: +41 31 744 90 00
E-mail:
Internet:
ISIN: CH0360826991
Valor: 36082699
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1736241


End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN28092023004691010666ID1107157126

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search