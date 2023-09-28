|
Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference
Invitation to Comet's Capital Markets Day 2023
28.09.2023 / 06:30 CET/CEST
In 2023 Comet has been slowed down by the semiconductor cycle. However, the long-term growth prospects, driven by the increasing demand for microchip manufacturing capacity and by new applications and technologies such as AI, advanced packaging, or electromobility, are positive and intact.
We are pleased to invite you to our Capital Markets Day 2023. Join us to hear how Comet remains committed to executing its focus strategy, with all divisions contributing, and is strategically preparing for the next upswing in the semiconductor market.
If you can't join our in-person event in Zurich, you have the option to follow the event virtually in a live video webcast.
Thursday, November 9, 2023, 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Hotel Widder, Rennweg 7, CH-8001 Zurich, Widder Saal
In case you plan to attend in person we kindly ask you to register until October 30 using the following link as the number of seats at Hotel Widder is limited:
LINK TO MEETING REGISTRATION
The link to the live video webcast will be posted on shortly before the event.
Program
|
From 9:00 a.m.
|
Arrival of guests
|
|
09.30 a.m.
|
Welcome
|
Ulrich Steiner, VP IR
|
09:35 a.m.
|
Update Comet
|
Stephan Haferl, CEO
|
10:10 a.m.
|
Financials & Outlook
|
Nicola Rotondo, interim CFO
|
10.30 a.m.
|
Break
|
|
10:45 a.m.
|
Update Divisions
|
Joeri Durinckx,
President Division PCT
Dionys van de Ven,
President Division IXS
Michael Berger,
President Division IXM
|
11:45 a.m.
|
Final Q&A
|
CEO, interim CFO,
Division Presidents
|
12:15 p.m.
|
Apéro riche
|
We are looking forward to your participation.
Comet Group Investor and Media Relations
| Contacts
|
|
|
| Dr. Ulrich Steiner
| Cornelia Bürgi
| VP of Investor Relations & Sustainability
| Senior Communication Specialist
| T +41 31 744 99 95
| T +41 31 744 99 64
|
|
End of Media Release
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Comet Holding AG
|
| Herrengasse 10
|
| 3175 Flamatt
|
| Switzerland
| Phone:
| +41 31 744 90 00
| E-mail:
|
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| CH0360826991
| Valor:
| 36082699
| Listed:
| SIX Swiss Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1736241
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
