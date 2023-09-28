EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives two orders for 135 MW in Italy

28.09.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 28 September 2023. The Nordex Group has been awarded two contracts to supply and install in total 20 turbines from the Delta4000 series for two projects in Italy. The orders also each include a ten-year Premium Service for maintenance of the turbines. The customer's name and the names of the projects have been withheld at the customer's request. The wind farms - where a total of 7 N163/6.X, 4 N163/5.X turbines and 9 N163/6.X machines will be installed - are to be built in the Region Apulia.

The Nordex Group will be installing the turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 108 and 113 metres as of summer 2024 and commissioning is scheduled for the end of that year. The Nordex Group – a profile The Group has installed more than 44 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2022 generated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity. Contact for press inquiries:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Phone: +49 (040) 30030 1141

Contact for investor inquiries:

Nordex SE

Felix Zander

Phone: +49 152 0902 4029





