Nordea Bank Abp flagging notification: BlackRock Inc.'s shareholding crosses threshold of five percent

28.09.2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST

Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements

28 September 2023 at 9.30 EET BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has crossed the threshold of five percent, according to a notification Nordea received on 27 September 2023 under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act (SMA). The threshold was crossed on 26 September 2023. The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 3,557,459,330. Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights

through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A + B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.03% 0.13% 5.17% Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.85% 0.15% 5.01% Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights

Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000297767

179,182,526

5.03% SUBTOTAL A 179,182,526

5.03%



B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a Type of

financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/Conversion

period Physical or cash

settlement Number of shares and

voting rights % of shares and

voting rights American

Depository

Receipt

(US65558R1095) N/A N/A Physical 1,807,383 0.05% Securities lent N/A N/A Physical 1,560,391 0.04% CFD N/A N/A Cash 1,515,045 0.04%





SUBTOTAL B 4,882,819 0.13% The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held: Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights

through financial instruments Total of both BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.



Below 5% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC



Below 5% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited



Below 5% BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited



Below 5% BlackRock International Limited



Below 5% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association



Below 5% BlackRock Fund Advisors



Below 5% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.



Below 5% BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited



Below 5% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG



Below 5% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited



Below 5% BlackRock Advisors, LLC



Below 5% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited



Below 5% BlackRock (Singapore) Limited



Below 5% Aperio Group, LLC



Below 5% For further information: Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011

