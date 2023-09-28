EQS-News: fashionette AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

fashionette AG: fashionette launches platform for luxury fashion

28.09.2023

Düsseldorf, Germany, 28

September 2023. fashionette AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1) („Company”) a leading e-commerce group for luxury products in Europe, has launched the announced platform for luxury fashion at the end of September 2023.



Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of fashionette AG: “In the background, we connected over 150 luxury fashion locations, integrated them into our software, and displayed all products. We are very proud to have realized this project in only four months. In the future, we will grow significantly via the platform business, and profitably, too.“ The most important brands on the fashion platform include Gucci, Prada, Burberry, Balenciaga, Dolce&Gabbana, Bottega Veneta, Valentino Garavani, and Moncler.



Laura Vogelsang, Member of the Management Board of fashionette AG, explained the launch strategy: „In Phase I, we initially took live part of our partners' luxury women's fashion. With the start of Phase II at the end of October, we will also go live with luxury fashion for our male customers as well as all categories of women's fashion. Finally, in Phase III, other products will go live on the platform in January 2024 – especially leather goods, shoes, and accessories. Phase IV includes the active connection of manufacturers in the first quarter of 2024”. fashionette's strategy is to significantly expand its platform activities in the future, in addition to its own stock, and thereby generate significant revenues. In particular, reduced capital requirements as well as higher profitability through platform activities are key objectives of the Company. In regard to the platform strategy, both certified retailers from the luxury fashion sector and renowned manufacturers of luxury goods, will be connected.



About fashionette AG:

fashionette AG is a leading European, data-driven e-commerce group for luxury fashion accessories. On the online platforms fashionetteand brandfield, the fashionette group offers not only inspiration, but also a selected range of luxury fashion accessories, such as handbags, shoes, small leather goods, sunglasses, watches and jewellery from more than 300 brands, including own brands. Based on more than ten years of experience in the fashion accessories sector, fashionette AG has developed an innovative proprietary IT and data platform which, with the help of state-of-the-art technologies and artificial intelligence, enables customers throughout Europe to make personalised online purchases of luxury products. For more information on fashionette AG, please visit corporate.fashionetteor the online platforms and .



