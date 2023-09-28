EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Eckert & Ziegler Receives Award for Professional Training

Berlin, September 28, 2023. Eckert & Ziegler AG has been awarded the Pankow 2023 Training Prize for outstanding training quality. The award was presented yesterday at a celebration event by Berlin-Pankow District Mayor Dr. Cordelia Koch. The jury justified the award with the great commitment to professional training and the special training concept of Eckert & Ziegler AG. The strong cohesion within the trainee team, the individual support of trainees according to their skills and abilities, and the numerous opportunities to be taken on by the Eckert & Ziegler Group after completing their training were also highlighted. "We are delighted to have received this award for outstanding quality and continuity in training. At the same time, we are full of thanks to all employees involved in training, who have more than earned this award," explains Dr. Harald Hasselmann, Chairman of the Executive Board of Eckert & Ziegler AG and responsible for Human Resources. "I would also like to thank our dedicated trainees, who are the professionals of tomorrow." Eckert & Ziegler regularly trains industrial clerks, IT specialists for system integration, and chemical laboratory assistants. Training starts on September 1 of each year. Applications are gladly accepted at any time.The Berlin-Pankow Training Prize is awarded annually as part of the Pankow Training Initiative to particularly committed training companies in the Pankow district. Companies can be nominated for the award or apply themselves in four competition categories, sorted by company size. Eckert & Ziegler receives the Pankow 2023 Training Award in the category with over 50 employees.



About Eckert & Ziegler.

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with more than 1.000 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the SDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

