Eleving Group S.A.: Eleving Group today is fixing the coupon rate at 13% for the new 2023/2028 bonds

28.09.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The coupon rate for the new Eleving Group Senior Secured and Guaranteed EUR bonds with ISIN DE000A3LL7M4 is fixed at 13% with effect from September 28, 2023.

The exchange offer period of Eleving Group's new EUR bonds is set to last from September 26 until October 13, 2023, at 14:00 EET. All existing holders of Mogo AS unsecured bonds (ISIN LV0000802452) are offered the opportunity to exchange their existing bonds for new Eleving Group senior secured and guaranteed bonds with a higher coupon rate. Each new bond has a nominal value of EUR 100.00. The new bonds maturing in 2028 have a coupon rate of 13% and interest payable quarterly. As a result of the different denominations of the bonds, the exchange ratio equals 1:10, i.e., one Mogo AS bond (ISIN LV0000802452) entitles its holder to exchange it for ten new Eleving Group's EUR bonds (ISIN DE000A3LL7M4).

The public offering in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania will start on October 2, while in Germany on October 4 and will end on October 20, 2023, at 14:00 EET.

The new Eleving Group 2023/2028 bonds are expected to be admitted to trading on or around October 31, 2023, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's regulated market (General Standard) and the Baltic regulated market of the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange.

All information on the offering process, the securities prospectus approved by the CSSF, and the documents for inspection are available on the Group's website.



More about the bond issuance campaign can be found on the Group's investment website: invest.eleving.



More about Eleving Group





Contact information for existing bondholders and new investors

Eleving Group



Signet Bank



For media inquiries

Arturs Cakars, Eleving Group Chief Corporate Affairs Officer





