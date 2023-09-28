The House Of Menghraj Shines As Finalists At The National Jewellery Award 2023

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bangalore, Karnataka, India The House of Menghraj , a legendary name in the realm of fine jewellers in Bangalore, is proud to announce their nomination for the prestigious Best Bracelet/ Bangle of the Year Award at the National Jewellery Award 2023. This esteemed recognition highlights their unwavering commitment to the art of

Jewellery making and their dedication to creating unique, personalized and exquisite Indian Jewellery.





Finalist at The National Jewellery Awards 2023





The National Jewellery Awards (NJA) in India are an annual celebration of the exceptional world ofJewellery design and craftsmanship in the country. These awards are renowned for their dedication to honoring India's rich

Jewellery traditions while fostering innovation and excellence in the field. NJA recognizes both classic and contemporary Jewellery designs in various categories, promoting healthy competition and inspiring creativity. The awards are distinguished by their transparent and rigorous evaluation process, ensuring that true excellence prevails.





The House of Menghraj, with a history spanning over 70 years, has consistently redefined the art of Jewellery making with their exquisite craftsmanship. Founded in 1949, this family-owned business formalized their commitment to crafting custom-made and timeless Jewellery

by establishing Shree Menghraj and Bros in 1985. In 2003, the second generation moved their flagship location to Unity Buildings, where they continue to ideate, create, and curate exquisite handcrafted diamond and gold Jewellery.





The journey to becoming the House of Menghraj was inspired by a deep connection with their customers. Many clients, who had purchased wedding Jewellery from the store decades ago, returned to share their satisfaction with the quality and personal connection they felt with the team. This emotional bond and the desire for customizations led to the evolution of " coming home to Menghraj .”





Each Jewellery piece created by The House of Menghraj is a testament to their celebration of the profound connection between timeless Jewellery and the human spirit. Every piece they craft is exquisite, encapsulating a grand celebration and a magnificent Utsav.





The National Jewellery Award 2023 will be held on October 1st, 2023, in the presence of esteemed dignitaries including the GJC Chairman, Mr. Saiyam Mehra; Vice Chairman GJC, Mr. Rajesh Rokde; and IPC & Co-Opted Member, Mr. Ashish Pethe. The grand jury comprises esteemed personalities like Ms Pallavi Foley, Mr.Laksh Pahuja, Ms. Nirupama Bhatt, Mrs.Usha Balakrishnan along with other distinguished members.The award will be hosted by Bollywood Actress Mandira Bedi.







The House of Menghraj is honored to be recognized as a finalist at the National Jewellery Award 2023. This nomination is a testament to their commitment to excellence, innovation, and the enduring legacy of Indian Jewellery craftsmanship.





About The House of Menghraj

The House of Menghraj is a renowned

jeweller

in Bangalore, India, with a legacy spanning over 70 years. They specialize in crafting custom-made and unique Jewellery pieces that celebrate the rich traditions of Indian Jewellery while embracing innovation and creativity. With a commitment to excellence and craftsmanship, The House of Menghraj continues to shine as a beacon of luxury and elegance in the world of fine Jewellery.